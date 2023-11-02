CECO ENVIRONMENTAL ANNOUNCES INVESTOR CONFERENCE SCHEDULE FOR NOVEMBER 2023

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECO), a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company whose solutions protect people, the environment and industrial equipment, today announced its investor conference schedule for November 2023:

Nov. 9, 2023 – The Baird's Global Industrial Conference

Peter Johansson , Chief Financial & Strategy Officer

Chicago - 1:45 pm CT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day.

Nov. 15, 2023 – The 15 th Annual Southwest IDEAS Conference

Todd Gleason , Chief Executive Officer

Dallas – 8:00 am CT presentation and conducting meetings throughout the day.

Nov. 16, 2023 – The 14th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Investor Conference

Todd Gleason , Chief Executive Officer

New York – Conducting meetings throughout the day.

The presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website www.cecoenviro.com.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL

CECO Environmental is a leading environmentally focused, diversified industrial company, serving a broad landscape of industrial air, industrial water and energy transition markets across the globe through its key business segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect people, the environment and industrial equipment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain, and provide custom solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, midstream oil and gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, beverage can, and water/wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECO." Incorporated in 1966, CECO's global headquarters is in Dallas, Texas. For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:

Peter Johansson

Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser and Jean Marie Young

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

Investor.Relations@OneCECO.com

News Media:

Kimberly Plaskett

Corporate Communications Director

CECO-Communications@OneCECO.com

