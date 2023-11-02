FORTNA and Geek+ Revolutionizing Order Fulfillment with Automated Robotics Solutions

ATLANTA, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FORTNA , a leading automation and software company for the full logistics value chain, is thrilled to announce a global strategic partnership with Geek+ , a leader in mobile robotics solutions for logistics. The partnership marks a significant milestone in the industry, as two industry leaders join forces to transform the way companies approach order fulfillment, bringing the revolutionary goods-to-person and mobile sortation systems developed by Geek+ to FORTNA customers.

FORTNA, renowned for its deep domain knowledge and experience in supply chain optimization, is collaborating with Geek+, a company known for pioneering the use of innovative robotic systems in warehouse automation, to create customized solutions tailored to the unique needs of their customers. This partnership will empower businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs and enhance overall efficiency in order fulfillment.

Through the global partnership, multiple projects are already in different stages of deployment in both the United States and the EMEA region, including major robotic installations for several large retailers in the sports and home appliances sectors as well as innovations in goods-to-person sortation systems. These robotic systems enable customers to add flexibility to their operations, while increasing throughput and creating a more positive workplace for their warehouse employees.

Key benefits of this partnership include:

Enhanced Efficiency: FORTNA's extensive industry knowledge will be complemented by Geek+'s state-of-the-art robotics technology, creating highly efficient and adaptable automated solutions. Mobile robotic systems have more than double the average order picking and sorting throughput.

Scalability: The collaboration will offer businesses scalable solutions that can grow with their needs, ensuring they remain competitive in an ever-changing marketplace.

Optimized Warehouse Operations: By integrating advanced robotics into warehouse operations, customers can significantly improve order accuracy, storage utilization, and reduce labor costs. Integrated directly into FORTNA WES™ software, Geek+'s robotics offerings now benefit from order priority adjustments in real-time, enabling businesses to adapt to operational changes more effectively. By coordinating work activities in concert with Geek+'s offerings, FORTNA WES™ is also able to assign tasks to the best-fit automation at the optimal time for further throughput improvements while reducing the cost to pick.

Increased Consumer Satisfaction: Faster and more accurate order fulfillment will lead to improved consumer satisfaction, loyalty and retention.

A Better Workplace: Mobile robotics allow employees to focus on less strenuous tasks in a safer work environment, supporting businesses' ESG commitments.

Both FORTNA and Geek+ are committed to innovation, sustainability and delivering solutions that align with the latest industry trends and regulations.

"Together with Geek+, we provide our customers with a competitive edge through the seamless integration of automation and robotics into their supply chain operations," said Robert McKeel, Chief Executive Officer, FORTNA. "The partnership between FORTNA and Geek+ aims to accelerate supply chain automation, making it more efficient and cost-effective and increasing the timely delivery of goods to consumers."

In a rapidly evolving e-Commerce landscape, the demand for efficient and scalable order fulfillment solutions has never been greater. FORTNA and Geek+ are dedicated to addressing these challenges head-on by combining their expertise to design, develop and implement cutting-edge automated robotic solutions.

Lit Fung, Vice President and Managing Director for International Business Geek+, also expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "The FORTNA and Geek+ partnership signifies another milestone in the robotics shake-up of order fulfillment automation. Companies seeking to enhance their supply chain operations can now leverage the combined expertise of these two industry leaders to achieve greater efficiency and competitiveness in the global marketplace."

