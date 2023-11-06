CCTV+: Enamored by Jiangxi--Savory Food

Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jiangxi, a region renowned for its splendid culture and bountiful produce, owes its distinctive culinary heritage to its exceptional geography. Jiangxi cuisine has evolved over millennia, crafting a simple yet exquisite flavor profile celebrated as "fresh, spicy, aromatic, and mellow", a taste that stands unrivaled on the global stage. In this episode, we explore the world of Jiangxi cuisine through the eyes and voice of Zheng Weidong, who uses crock pot soup to showcase the unparalleled flavors that define this regional culinary culture.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cctv-enamored-by-jiangxisavory-food-301978051.html

SOURCE CCTV+

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.