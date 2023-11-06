Wine Collection Management Platform InVintory Launches New Luxury Tier

Leading app will now build custom interactive wine cellar renderings for customers

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, InVintory , the leading wine collection management app, is pleased to announce the launch of their new high-end tier, Opus, which is centered upon their ability to develop personalized, interactive wine cellar models for customers worldwide.

InVintory (PRNewswire)

While overseeing a wine collection sounds like an exciting endeavor, more often than not, it can become an extremely cumbersome task. With the more bottles amassed, the more logistical and organizational problems arise. Many collectors have trouble keeping track of all the bottles bought, the details on the bottles (such as the purchase price, whether they were gifted, etc.), and exactly where they've put each bottle in their cellar. All of these frustrations take collectors' time away from the very reason they started collecting in the first place – to enjoy their wines.

InVintory was founded in 2018 by a retired physician turned wine collector with the goal of taking the complexity out of collecting. Originally launched as a freemium subscription mobile app, InVintory has been honing its proprietary 3D technology and working with a small group of elite wine collectors as beta users to finally launch their newest high end tier: Opus by InVintory.

The concept is simple: Opus is effectively a smart home solution for wine cellars. InVintory builds a custom 3D model of a wine cellar down to the exact wooden case or magnum bottle, which is unlocked on an iPad that is stationed at the cellar door. This allows customers to easily and visually find any bottle at the tap of a button.

"We've spent the past few years developing this first-of-its-kind proprietary technology to create Opus," says InVintory's Co-Founder and CEO Jeff Daiter, "This product really brings your cellar to life which is truly exciting. The technology was developed as a result of continued feedback from our current valued customers which makes us confident in the future of Opus' success in 2023 and beyond."

The platform also includes a host of other thoughtful features such as stackable 3D wooden cases, temperature and humidity sensor integration, insight into collection value (which is great for insurance or investment purposes), and more.

InVintory also pairs clients with certified wine experts and sommeliers, who provide the service of onboarding and organizing the cellar, making it a seamless experience from end to end.

For more information, please visit invintory.com and @invintory .

About InVintory:

InVintory was started in 2018 by father and son duo Jeff and Josh Daiter, in response to a direct need for a simple solution to track and find bottles in Jeff's personal wine cellar. With an app available on iOS and web, the company has to date released three products – Aspire, Prestige and Opus. The free Aspire tier offers a range of features to help collectors at every stage of their journey manage their collections, from scanning labels to add wines, creating custom tags to organize bottles, and cataloging desired bottles in a wishlist. Prestige offers additional advanced technology where users can create a 3D cellar or fridge replica and find bottles in an instant, as well as advanced analytics to obtain cellar valuation, and view collection breakdowns. Opus, launched in Fall 2023, creates custom interactive cellar renderings for customers with larger collections. The company currently has users in 150 countries and over one million bottles under management within the app, and that number only continues to grow, indicative of the vast potential of the wine market, which is valued at over $350 billion worldwide – larger than the digital music and fitness markets combined.

Press Contacts:

Sarah Bresler / sarah@breslerpr.com

Taylor Foxman / taylor@theindustrycollective.org

InVintory (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InVintory