PREPARE TO EXPERIENCE THE NEXT LEVEL OF ELEVATED VACATION EXCELLENCE: CELEBRITY CRUISES REVEALS NAME OF NEXT EDGE SERIES SHIP

PREPARE TO EXPERIENCE THE NEXT LEVEL OF ELEVATED VACATION EXCELLENCE: CELEBRITY CRUISES REVEALS NAME OF NEXT EDGE SERIES SHIP

The fifth vessel in the brand's award-winning Edge Series, Celebrity Xcel, will be in a class of her own when she launches Winter 2025

MIAMI, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The countdown is on, and the future of elevated travel at sea is officially on its way. Celebrity Cruises announced today that the fifth ship in its award-winning Edge Series will be named Celebrity Xcel, continuing the innovative experiences coveted in her sister ships and then going even further for an unmatched premium vacation experience.

Harri Kulovaara (EVP Maritime & Newbuilding, Royal Caribbean Group), Eric Perennou (Responsable affaires, Chantiers de l’Atlantique), Jean-Yves Jaouen (Operations SVP, Chantiers de L'Atlantique), Jason Liberty (CEO & President, Royal Caribbean Group), Olivier Becht (France’s Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad), Laura Hodges-Bethge (President, Celebrity Cruises), Laurent Castaing (CEO Chantiers de l’Atlantique), Ivan Klaric (Associate Technical Manager, Edge Class, Royal Caribbean Group) -- First steel-cutting of Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge Class ship, at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

The reveal was made at Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France, as executives from both Royal Caribbean Group, the world's leading family of cruise vacation brands that includes Celebrity Cruises, and the shipyard cut the first piece of steel for the new ship.

"The Edge Series has shattered preconceived notions of cruising, and I am thrilled to announce our next bold step as a brand with Celebrity Xcel," said Celebrity Cruises' President Laura Hodges Bethge. "True to her name, this next ship will 'Xcel' beyond her sister ships with entirely new experiences, yet to be revealed, but that will change the game all over again."

Celebrity Xcel will make her debut in November 2025 in the Caribbean, sailing her inaugural winter season from Fort Lauderdale, on 7-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico and the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, and St. Maarten. The sailings are now open for sale.

Like her highly anticipated sister ship Celebrity Ascent, debuting later this month, Celebrity Xcel will connect guests to the breath-taking world around them like never before. The onboard experiences on these ships stand them apart as a class of ships without comparison with such distinctive features and spaces as:

The Retreat ®, an exclusive resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests, highlighted by a two-story sundeck; ®, an exclusive resort-within-a-resort area for suite guests, highlighted by a two-story sundeck;

Accommodations for today's modern tastes from modern two-story villas with private plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas, blurring the boundaries between indoor and outdoor living;

An expanded Rooftop Garden and stunning Resort Deck featuring unique cantilevered float pools;

A multi-level, multi-terraced Sunset Bar redefining the ship's aft;

A Daniel Boulud fine-dining restaurant at sea;

Live entertainment and activities creating the best date nights and days at sea;

A boldly redesigned Grand Plaza spanning three decks, creating an airy and open indoor space;

Magic Carpet ®, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner. And, the return of the®, an engineering feat soaring cantilevered above the sea, offering guests uninterrupted vistas while sipping cocktails or having dinner.

For more information on Celebrity Cruises, or to book a Celebrity cruise, visit www.celebrity.com , call 1-800-CELEBRITY, or contact a trusted travel advisor.

About Celebrity Cruises:

Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of a fleet of 16 resorts at sea taking guests to the world's best places on the world's best places. Celebrity revolutionized the industry with its cool, contemporary design and accommodation; dining, spa, and entertainment experiences for modern tastes; and culturally rich and diverse destination experiences, all complemented by warm, personalized service. Driven by wanderlust and a passion for opening the world, Celebrity journeys to all seven continents, visiting nearly 300 destinations in more than 70 countries. Celebrity Cruises is one of five cruise brands owned by global cruise company Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL). For more information about Celebrity Cruises, please visit www.celebrity.com .

Olivier Becht (France’s Minister for Foreign Trade, Attractiveness and French Nationals Abroad), Laura Hodges-Bethge (President, Celebrity Cruises), Laurent Castaing (CEO Chantiers de l’Atlantique), Jason Liberty (CEO & President, Royal Caribbean Group) -- First steel-cutting of Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge Class ship, at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

First steel-cutting of Celebrity Xcel, Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge Class ship, at Chantiers de l’Atlantique

(PRNewsfoto/Celebrity Cruises) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Celebrity Cruises