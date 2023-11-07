PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TPH is pleased to announce the acquisition of Method Hockey, a leading hockey development program in the Philadelphia, PA area. As part of TPH's newly formed campus at Ice Line Quad Rinks in West Chester, PA, the partnership brings together the expertise and resources of both organizations to provide an enhanced development experience for local hockey players. Read the full release HERE .

TPH Acquires Method Hockey, Establishes TPH Philadelphia

Method Hockey founders Jamie Lundmark and Kevin Holt will remain in the ownership group. Lundmark expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "This acquisition delivers a significant boost to player development in Philly. I'm excited to continue working with aspiring elite hockey players through the Method Hockey brand at Ice Line, now under the TPH banner."

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Method Hockey and to establish TPH Philly," shared TPH CEO, Alan Keeso . "Method Hockey has a proven track record of excellence in player training, and by integrating their expertise with the TPH Academy blended learning model, together we'll take both programs to new heights."

TPH Academy recently celebrated the successes of several NCAA and NHL standout alumni. In the 2022 NHL Draft Cutter Gauthier and Rutger McGroarty were drafted first round and Lane Hutson second round. In the 2023 NHL Draft, Gavin Brindley was drafted second round, Hunter Brzustewicz third round, Andrew Strathmann and Cole Knuble fourth round, and Carsen Musser sixth round.

Furthermore, TPH Academy alum Kirsten Simms scored the game winning goal for the Wisconsin Badgers in the NCAA DI National Championship game and is now second in scoring in all of DI Women's NCAA Ice Hockey. For a comprehensive overview of how TPH Student-Athletes are excelling both in and beyond the game, check out the 2022-2023 TPH Academy Impact Report.

For the current season, TPH Philly will offer an interim program that includes a supervised academic space, virtual support, and on/off-ice training. To register or learn more, contact Director Dave Bauer . For the 2024-2025 season, TPH Philly will launch a full-service TPH Academy with onsite academic staff, delivering a comprehensive experience for student-athletes to Study, Train, Play.

For more information on the launch of TPH Academy Philadelphia at Ice Line, please join TPH Academy and Method Hockey for an On-Site Info Session on Thursday, November 9th at 7:00 PM EST . If you are unable to attend in person, please join the team for a Virtual Info Session on Tuesday, November 14th at 8:00 PM EST.

