Autumn Consulting Services Rebrands as Freedom Crisis Staffing

Healthcare strike agency builds off strength of sister company, Freedom Healthcare Staffing

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autumn Consulting Service (Autumn), one of the nation's leading healthcare strike staffing agencies, has rebranded as Freedom Crisis Staffing. The new brand better leverages Autumn's ties to its larger sister company, Freedom Healthcare Staffing, a healthcare staffing agency that specializes in deploying nurses and allied professionals in 10 days or less, and its affiliate organizations.

Freedom Crisis Staffing Logo (PRNewswire)

With the deeper alignment, Freedom Crisis Staffing strengthens its bench of recruiters and builds off a large database of more than 200,000 healthcare professionals, making the company one of the nation's most formidable healthcare strike and crisis staffing agencies.

"We are excited to bring our two companies closer together," said Susan Whitman, president of Freedom Healthcare Staffing and Freedom Crisis Staffing. "Our clients understand that no matter how serious the staffing challenges they face, Freedom will be there to see them through. This rebrand cements that trust."

The name change also signals the huge operational strides the company has made when supporting facilities in crisis mode. In addition to building a new leadership team of labor-dispute veterans with more than 40 years of collective contingency expertise, the company has invested heavily in technology systems to quickly provide replacement staff to hospitals in the event of a strike or other acute staffing shortage.

"This is a new day for Freedom. We are bringing together strike staffing experts from multiple organizations and combining it with the core team at Freedom to provide best-in-class crisis staffing," said Lance Fanger, executive consultant to Freedom Crisis Staffing. "We have the recruiting capacity to staff hospitals wall-to-wall, all job categories, in any state and in large numbers."

Since 2005, Autumn has provided best-in-class contingency planning and staffing services to healthcare facilities all over the country. All told, Autumn has prepared for more than 156 strikes, including some of the largest and longest in history, by drawing on a pool of more than 200,000 highly skilled clinical workers. With the new team in place, Freedom Crisis Staffing will leverage the lessons it's learned and provide healthcare organizations with best practices that ensure optimal outcomes during a labor dispute.

"We're a national player," said Whitman. "We've done things right by focusing on our internal infrastructure first and have created a premier, technology-enabled strike staffing company. Now, we are ready to engage coast-to-coast."

Additionally, the rebrand conveys the scale of support the agency can provide. This year, Freedom Healthcare Staffing was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts' (SIA) 2023 list of the largest US healthcare staffing firms, as well as the Inc. 5000 annual list of the "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America" for the sixth time.

"The Freedom name signifies our care for patients, nurses and hospital organizations," said Whitman. "And with Freedom Crisis Staffing, we continue to drive home our mission to care and protect the patient community so that all parties can work things out quickly."

About Freedom Crisis Staffing

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Freedom Crisis Staffing, formerly Autumn Consulting Services, supports healthcare facilities through labor disputes, from consulting on strike planning and union negotiations to providing contingency staffing in the event of a strike. Founded in 2005 by a leadership team with firsthand expertise running healthcare facilities that overcame labor disputes, Freedom's goal ensures that hospitals maintain their patient care with minimal impact to their bottom line.

