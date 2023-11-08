Curbio Ranked Amongst Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

POTOMAC, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbio, Inc., the leading pre-listing contractor solution for real estate agents, today announced that it ranked no. 328 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. The list, now in its 29th year, ranks companies based on percentage of fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

This is Curbio's second year being named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, previously ranking no. 158 on their first year of eligibility in 2022, with an impressive growth rate of 913%.

"We couldn't be more honored to be named to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 for the second year in a row. Despite complex conditions in the real estate market, Curbio has continued to grow and expand our ability to help real estate agents win listings and get them market-ready with ease. This recognition by Deloitte shows that what we're doing is working, and we are incredibly proud to continue serving real estate agents around the country," said Olivia Mariani, Chief Marketing Officer at Curbio.

Curbio attributes its continued growth to a variety of innovations made by the company over the past year, including the launch of its mobile app, the addition of home staging to its suite of in-house services, and its expansion into several new markets across the United States. All of this is in addition to Curbio's fix now, pay-at-closing service, which continues to be the only program of its kind offering white-glove pre-listing home improvements to real estate agents and their listing clients.

"As for growing companies, it's always rewarding to be recognized for the ongoing commitment it takes to navigate obstacles, transform when necessary and ultimately create a thriving business," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Over the nearly 30 years we've been compiling the Technology Fast 500, we've seen new categories emerge, growth rates explode, and certain regional markets shine from the bright talent they attract. We are proud of all the winners for achieving this well-deserved honor."

Curbio has been recognized for its impressive growth many times over, recently being named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies and the Washington Business Journal's 2023 list of fastest-growing companies in the D.C. area, in addition to Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. To learn more about Curbio and their innovative home improvement solution, visit www.Curbio.com.

About Curbio

Curbio is the leading pay-at-closing contractor working with real estate agents to get homes ready for sale reliably and without hassle. Curbio has modernized home improvement with an easy-to-use mobile app and five-star project management team that streamlines project work and communication, while eliminating the delays and uncertainties that have made home improvement so frustrating, especially for agents and home sellers. Our turnkey approach and pay-when-you-sell model has made Curbio the most trusted contractor for real estate agents and brokerages nationwide, including eXp Realty, RE/MAX, HomeServices of America, Long & foster, and many more. Curbio operates in more than 65 real estate markets across the US.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit, consulting, tax and advisory services to many of the world's most admired brands, including nearly 90% of the Fortune 500® and more than 8,500 U.S.-based private companies. At Deloitte, we strive to live our purpose of making an impact that matters by creating trust and confidence in a more equitable society. We leverage our unique blend of business acumen, command of technology, and strategic technology alliances to advise our clients across industries as they build their future. Deloitte is proud to be part of the largest global professional services network serving our clients in the markets that are most important to them. Bringing more than 175 years of service, our network of member firms spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 457,000 people worldwide connect for impact at www.deloitte.com.

