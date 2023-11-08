ELEGOO Unveils Game-Changing Solutions for Big 3D Printing Ambitions at Formnext 2023

FRANKFURT, Germany, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, a pioneering force in the 3D printing industry, made its highly anticipated international debut at Formnext 2023, the leading industry event for Additive Manufacturing (AM), running from November 7 to 10 in Frankfurt, Germany. This marks a significant milestone for ELEGOO, the company's first time joining an international exhibition. Positioned at Booth B62 in Hall 11.1, ELEGOO is showcasing an extensive array of 3D printers and accessories designed to meet the diverse needs of professionals and enthusiasts.

ELEGOO’s booth at Formnext (PRNewswire)

Notable highlights include the global debut of the cutting-edge Jupiter SE resin 3D printer and the OrangeStorm Giga, an impressive large FDM industrial printer. With these groundbreaking innovations, ELEGOO is set to redefine 3D printing, delivering advanced features and unparalleled performance.

One of the exhibition's highlights is ELEGOO's crowdfunding product, the OrangeStorm Giga. The printer marks ELEGOO's debut in the large FDM industrial 3D printer market. The OrangeStorm Giga printer delivers size, speed, precision, and quality to enable creators to bring their boldest 3D printing ideas to life.

Featuring an expansive build volume of 800mm x 800mm x 1000mm and a maximum speed of 300mm/s, all powered by a 64-bit 1.5G clock speed quad-core high-performance processor, this printer empowers users to explore endless possibilities while maintaining optimal efficiency. Notably, the OrangeStorm Giga was also launched on Kickstarter on November 4, offering early adopters the opportunity to support this groundbreaking product at an exclusive early-bird pricing starting at $1,250. The printer has already gained popularity among customers, as evidenced by its impressive fundraising success with USD 2 million raised in just 2 days.

Alongside the impressive range of 3D printers, ELEGOO curated a dedicated display zone for model presentations. This exhibit served as a demonstration of the extensive applications of ELEGOO's 3D printing technology across diverse industries. Visitors had the opportunity to witness the transformative capabilities of ELEGOO's solutions in fields such as anime figurines, jewelry design, educational models, dental applications, and more. Product engineers offered guidance to industry newcomers and enthusiasts, providing a unique opportunity to experience the transition from 2D designs to stunning 3D creations up close.

"As a global industry leader, we remain committed to unwavering research, innovation, and delivering cutting-edge solutions. Our involvement in this esteemed event has afforded us the privilege of engaging with industry experts, gaining invaluable insights, and listening to our clients," said Kevin Wang, the Co-founder and CMO of ELEGOO. "ELEGOO is resolute in its mission to drive the industry forward, and we are excited to continue our journey of contributing to its remarkable growth."

Formnext2023 takes place from November 7 to 10 at the Messe Frankfurt exhibition center in Frankfurt, Germany. This four-day event brings together over 840 exhibitors and more than 30,000 visitors from around the world, showcasing a comprehensive range of end-to-end solutions in the field of 3D printing, including cutting-edge 3D scanning technology, advanced engineering software, state-of-the-art additive manufacturing equipment, and innovative post-processing solutions.

For more information about ELEGOO and its latest products, you can also stay up-to-date with us through official website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Image of OrganrStorm Giga at Formnext (PRNewswire)

