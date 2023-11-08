Lovesac Debuts New Holiday-Inspired Northern Nights Sac Collection

Venture towards winter relaxation where our exclusive collection invites you to discover the warmth of luxurious comfort.

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Lovesac Company, the home furnishing brand best known for its Sacs, The World's Most Comfortable Seat™, has unveiled a new limited-edition collection just in time for the holiday season. The Lovesac story began 25 years ago when Founder and CEO Shawn Nelson hand-crafted the original eight-foot-wide foam-filled "Lovesac" in his childhood Utah home. Since then, the brand's Sacs category has continued to innovate and evolve to focus on the ultimate in comfort and style. The Northern Nights Sac Collection consists of three holiday-inspired fabrics that showcase timeless and stylish faux furs, striking the perfect balance between cloud-like comfort and arctic elegance.

The Northern Nights Collection fabrics are offered in all Sac sizes, Squattomans, and Footsacs. Current Lovesac Sacs owners can easily swap in a new look, with changeable and washable Cover fabrics. (PRNewswire)

Featuring the most dense and luxurious faux fur options to date, the limited-time collection offers Cover options in Snow Leopard Phur, Black Bear Phur and Grizzly Phur. This exclusive luxe assortment is perfect for those looking to make their living room comfy and cozy this holiday season. The Snow Leopard Phur promotes a short to medium pile fabric with shades of white, tan, and grey with subtle stripes and spots. For those looking for premium warmth, the Black Bear Phur features long piles made to resemble a winter coat, offering the ultimate comfort as the temperatures outside drop. The last fabric in the collection, the Grizzly Phur, showcases shades of dark brown and black with a medium to long pile, creating an unmatched comfort experience for cozy winter nights.

"The timeless appeal of the iconic Phur fabrics, paired with our curated modern aesthetic, is the perfect combination this holiday season," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "Lovesac has been Rewriting the Rules of Comfort™ for more than 20 years, prioritizing versatility and adaptability to ensure customers can customize the perfect setup for their home. Adding to the 200+ Cover options Lovesac already offers, this limited-edition collection was dreamed up with life's simple luxuries in mind."

The Northern Nights Collection fabrics are offered in all Sac sizes, Squattomans, and Footsacs. Current Lovesac Sacs owners can easily swap in a new look, with changeable and washable Cover fabrics.

To celebrate the season of giving, the Northern Nights Sac Collection and bundle offerings will be offered at 30% off through the holiday season while supplies last. Additionally, Lovesac has launched a variety of promotions to consumers this holiday season, including early Black Friday deals and offerings, perfect for someone looking to give the gift of Total Comfort™. Starting now through November 26, the brand has launched a 30% off promotion on all Sactionals, StealthTech, Sacs, and Accessories.

The new collection is available for purchase starting today while supplies last in all Lovesac showrooms and online at lovesac.com. To find the closest Lovesac showroom to you, visit the brand's Showroom Locator.

