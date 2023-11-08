VINCI PARTNERS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RESULTS

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners", "we", "us" or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, reported today its third quarter 2023 earnings results.

Vinci Partners has issued a complete earnings release and a detailed presentation in the 'Events & Presentations' section of the company's website at: https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer stated, "We achieved our highest level of management fee revenues since our IPO this quarter, translating into R$0.95 of FRE per share. The fundraising in Private Markets is advancing well and continues to push growth, raising R$1.3 billion across Private Equity, Infrastructure and Real Estate strategies in the third quarter. Furthermore, we recently announced a strategic partnership with Ares, one of the leading alternative asset managers globally, which holds the potential to significantly bolster our fundraising and M&A efforts going forward. We are very optimistic about the future of our business and on course to achieve our R$150 billion AUM target by year-end 2028."

Dividends

Vinci Partners has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.17 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on November 22, 2023. This dividend will be paid on December 07, 2023.

Financial Highlights

Vinci Partners posted Fee Related Earnings of R$51.3 million in the 3Q'23, or R$0.95 per common share. Adjusted Distributable Earnings for the quarter reached R$51.8 million, or R$0.96 per common share.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Webcast can be accessed by clicking here. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.

To access the conference call through dial in, please register at 3Q23 VINP Earnings Dial In to obtain the conference number and access code.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, private credit, special situations, infrastructure, hedge funds, investment products and solutions, and retirement services, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a corporate advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

