DuPont™ Tyvek® Luxembourg Facility Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that it has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certification at its DuPont™ Tyvek® manufacturing facility in Luxembourg.

ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized certification system for developing sustainable supply chains through the incorporation of bio and/or circular materials. This certification verifies and validates the adoption of clear, transparent, and traceable practices for organizations using the mass balance approach for maintaining chain of custody.

Achieving ISCC PLUS certification is a significant step in advancing circular economy principles in numerous end markets served by Tyvek® products. For over 50 years, innovative Tyvek® products have helped protect and improve the lives of millions of people every day through use in healthcare packaging, personal protection, construction, and several other consumer and industrial applications.

"ISCC PLUS enables the use of sustainable raw materials derived from renewable and recycled sources through the mass balance approach. This helps enable the gradual replacement of fossil fuel based raw materials and a lower carbon footprint for Tyvek® products, which can be transferred to our value chain partners who continue to eagerly seek more sustainable products. We are proud of our role in helping people live longer and healthier, and advancing sustainability is an important extension of this role," said David Domnisch, vice president and general manager, DuPont™ Tyvek® and Typar®.

DuPont has already achieved a 35 percent reduction of Scopes 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) relative to 2019 baseline – surpassing its 2030 goal eight years ahead of schedule. In addition, both the Luxembourg and Spruance, Virginia, facilities source 100 percent of their electricity from renewable energy credits (RECs) and Guarantees of Origin (GOs) to match the energy consumed in their operations annually (see DuPont Sustainability Report). Now, ISCC PLUS certification of the Tyvek® Luxembourg facility advances our global strategy of enabling a circular economy and working with our global supply chains to reduce Scope 3 emissions.

