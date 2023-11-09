Stellus Private Credit BDC Reports Results for its Third Fiscal Quarter Ended September 30, 2023

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Private Credit BDC ("Stellus PBDC" or the "Company") today announced financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Robert T. Ladd, Chief Executive Officer of Stellus Private Credit BDC, stated "We are pleased to report strong results in the second quarter in which we generated $0.47 per share of net investment income and increased net asset value. During the quarter we made six new investments resulting in portfolio growth of $23 million at fair value, bringing the total portfolio to $212 million at fair value. On September 27, 2023, we declared our third quarter dividend of $0.46 per share which represents an annualized dividend yield of 12.2%."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS







($ in millions, except data relating to per share amounts and shares outstanding)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023


September 30, 2023



Amount

Per Share


Amount

Per Share

Net investment income


$3.08

$0.47


$8.41

$1.39

Net unrealized gain included in earnings


1.05

0.16


2.81

0.47

Provision for taxes on net unrealized appreciation on investments


(0.05)

(0.01)


(0.06)

(0.01)

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations


$4.08

$0.62


11.16

1.85

Distributions


(3.19)

(0.48)


(8.22)

(1.36)

Other weighted average share adjustments(1)


(0.02)


(0.03)

Net asset value


104.7

$15.10


104.7

$15.10

Weighted average shares outstanding



6,584,179



6,044,958

__________________________________

(1)

Includes the impact of different share amounts as a result of calculating certain per share data based on weighted average shares
outstanding during the period and certain per share data based on shares outstanding as of the period end. 

PORTFOLIO ACTIVITY





($ in millions)












As of


As of



September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Investments at fair value


$211.8


$157.5

Total assets


$214.7


$174.4

Net assets


$104.7


$80.3

Shares outstanding


6,935,054


5,483,433

Net asset value per share


$15.10


$14.64








Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023


September 30, 2023

New investments


$27.1


$68.5

Repayments of investments


(4.8)


(17.4)

Net activity


$22.3


$51.1








As of


As of



September 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Number of portfolio company investments


37


25

Number of debt investments


36


24






Weight average yield of debt and other income producing investments (2)





Cash


12.0 %


11.0 %

Fee amortization


0.5 %


0.4 %

Total


12.5 %


11.4 %






Weighted average yield on total investments (3)





Cash


11.5 %


10.7 %

Fee amortization


0.5 %


0.4 %

Total


12.0 %


11.1 %

_________________________

(2)

The dollar-weighted average annualized effective yield is computed using the effective interest rate for our debt investments and other
income producing investments, including cash and PIK interest, as well as the accretion of deferred fees. The individual investment
yields are then weighted by the respective cost of the investments (as of the date presented) in calculating the weighted average effective
yield of the portfolio. The dollar-weighted average annualized yield on the Company's investments for a given period will generally be
higher than what investors of our common stock would realize in a return over the same period because the dollar-weighted average
annualized yield does not reflect the Company's expense or any sales load that may be paid by investors.

(3)

The dollar weighted average yield on total investments takes the same yields as calculated in the footnote above, but weights them to
determine the weighted average effective yield as a percentage of the Company's total investments, including non-income producing
loans and equity.

Results of Operations

Investment income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $6.1 million and $16.3 million, respectively, most of which was interest income from portfolio investments.

Operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 totaled $3.1 million and $7.9 million, respectively, net of $1.0 million and $3.0 million in expenses reimbursed and fees waived by the Company's investment advisor, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC (the "Advisor"), respectively. For the same periods, base management fees totaled $0.8 million and $2.0 million (all of which were waived by the Advisor), income incentive fees totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million (net of $0.2 million and $0.5 million which were waived as our shares were not listed on a national exchange), capital gains incentive fees of $0.1 million and $0.2 million, which are not currently payable, fees and expenses related to our borrowings totaled $2.3 million and $5.8 million, respectively (including interest and amortization of deferred financing costs), administrative expenses totaled $0.1 million and $0.3 million, other expenses totaled $0.4 million and $1.0 million, and expense support and conditional reimbursements from the Advisor of ($0.1) and ($0.4), respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net investment income was $3.1 million and $8.4 million, or $0.47 and $1.39 per common share based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.

The Company's investment portfolio had a net change in unrealized appreciation of $1.0 million and $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively.

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, net increase in net assets resulting from operations totaled $4.1 million and $11.2 million, or $0.62 and $1.85 per common share, based on weighted average common shares outstanding of 6,584,179 and 6,044,958, respectively.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2023, the Company's amended and restated senior secured revolving credit agreement with Signature Bank (as amended from time to time, the "Commitment Facility") provided for borrowings in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million on a committed basis. On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation ("FDIC"), however, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $45.0 million and $80.6 million in outstanding borrowings under the Commitment Facility, respectively.

On September 30, 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured revolving credit agreement with Zions Bancorporation, N.A., dba Amegy Bank and various other lenders (the "Credit Facility"). The Credit Facility, as amended, provides for borrowings up to a maximum of $150.0 million on a committed basis with an accordion feature that allows the Company to increase the aggregate commitments up to $200.0 million, subject to new or existing lenders agreeing to participate in the increase and other customary conditions. As of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $60.8 million and $0.0 million in outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.

Recent Portfolio Activity

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies for the three months ended September 30, 2023:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


 Instrument Type

New Investment


July 7, 2023


Madison Logic, Inc.*


Provider of B2B account based marketing services


$

461,351


Equity

New Investment


July 31, 2023


EHI Buyer, Inc


Provider of design, engineering, installation, and
maintenance services for building management

systems


$

2,820,685


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,410,343


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

3,149,231


Revolver Commitment









$

492,017


Equity

New Investment


August 2, 2023


Compost 360 Acquisition, LLC


Organic waste recycler and producer of compost,
mulch, and engineered soils


$

5,915,156


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

2,609,627


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

2,919,023


Revolver Commitment









$

208,069


Equity

New Investment


August 3, 2023


Morgan Electrical Group
Intermediate Holdings, Inc


Provider of commercial electrical services


$

2,022,258


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,304,682


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

717,227


Revolver Commitment









$

194,900


Equity

New Investment


August 7, 2023


The Hardenbergh Group, Inc


Provider of temporary professional staffing of
Medical Services Professionals, external peer review,
consulting and physician leadership solutions


$

4,783,836


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

1,679,360


Revolver Commitment









$

264,885


Equity

New Investment


August 8, 2023


Green Intermediateco II, Inc


Cyber-security focused value-added reseller and
associated service provider


$

6,361,759


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

2,002,253


Delayed Draw Term Loan Commitment









$

194,512


Equity

___________________________

*

Existing portfolio company

Events Subsequent to September 30, 2023

The Company's management has evaluated subsequent events through November 9, 2023. There have been no subsequent events that require recognition or disclosure except for the following described below.

Investment Portfolio

The Company invested in the following portfolio companies subsequent to September 30, 2023:

Activity Type


Date


Company Name


Company Description


Investment Amount


Instrument Type

Add-On Investment


October 11, 2023


Impact Home Services LLC*


Provides of garage door, electrical, and plumbing
residential services


$

237,583


Senior Secured – First Lien









$

7,582


Equity

Add-On Investment


October 16, 2023


Equine Network, LLC*


Provider of content, information, tech-enabled
services, and hosts competitions for the U.S.
equine industry


$

420,616


Senior Secured – First Lien

Add-On Investment


October 31, 2023


2X LLC*


Provider of outsourced digital B2B marketing-
as-a-service


$

659,771


Senior Secured – First Lien

__________________________

*

Existing portfolio company

Credit Facility

On February 1, 2022, the Company entered into a revolving credit and security agreement with Signature Bank as subsequently amended (the "Commitment Facility"). On March 10, 2023, Signature Bank was placed into receivership by the FDIC and on March 12, 2023, the FDIC created Signature Bridge Bank, N.A. ("Signature Bridge") to take over the operations of Signature Bank. Signature Bridge serviced the Commitment Facility until October 23, 2023.  On October 23, 2023,  Goldman Sachs Bank USA ("Goldman Sachs") became the servicer under the Commitment Facility. As of November 9, 2023, the Commitment Facility remained in full force and effect and is now serviced by Goldman Sachs. Any amounts borrowed under the Commitment Facility will mature, and all accrued and unpaid interest thereunder will be due and payable, on December 31, 2023.

The outstanding balance under the Commitment Facility as of November 9, 2023 was $45.0 million and the outstanding balance under the Credit Facility was $64.2 million.

Sale of Unregistered Securities

Since September 30, 2023, the Company also issued 12,050 common shares of beneficial interest for aggregate proceeds of $0.2 million under the Company's dividend reinvestment plan.

About Stellus Private Credit BDC

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien (including unitranche) loans and second lien loans, with corresponding equity co-investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Private BDC Advisor, LLC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES (unaudited)










September 30, 2023






(unaudited)


December 31, 2022

ASSETS







Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments, at fair value (amortized cost of
$209,482,572 and $158,022,677, respectively)


$

211,762,646


$

157,504,755

Cash and cash equivalents



1,089,671



15,469,823

Interest receivable



1,502,820



1,030,274

Expense reimbursement receivable from the Advisor (Note 2)



82,743



165,638

Deferred offering costs



65,439



54,394

Related party receivable



136,566



9,620

Prepaid expenses



25,423



133,004

Receivable for sales and repayments of investments



28,108



26,996

Total Assets


$

214,693,416


$

174,394,504

LIABILITIES







Credit Facilities payable


$

104,722,903


$

79,448,134

Short-term loan payable





11,250,000

Dividends payable



3,190,125



1,809,533

Unearned revenue



864,150



539,634

Income incentive fee payable



353,142



328,196

Capital gains incentive fee payable



224,532



Interest payable



286,594



563,241

Administrative services payable



101,331



66,064

Income tax payable



19,814



7,471

Deferred tax liability



56,622



Other accrued expenses and liabilities



124,552



119,274

Total Liabilities


$

109,943,765


$

94,131,547

Commitments and contingencies (Note 7)







Net Assets


$

104,749,651


$

80,262,957

NET ASSETS







Common shares of beneficial interest, par value $0.01 per share (unlimited shares
authorized; 6,935,054 and 5,483,433 issued and outstanding, respectively)


$

69,351


$

54,834

Paid-in capital



102,478,935



80,950,845

Total distributable earnings (loss)



2,201,365



(742,722)

Net Assets


$

104,749,651


$

80,262,957

Total Liabilities and Net Assets


$

214,693,416


$

174,394,504

Net Asset Value Per Share


$

15.10


$

14.64

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDIT BDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND OPERATIONS (unaudited)
















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


September 30, 2023


September 30, 2022

INVESTMENT INCOME













Interest income


$

6,042,784


$

2,583,194


$

15,933,509


$

4,189,423

Other income



96,972



46,509



335,525



87,860

Total Investment Income


$

6,139,756


$

2,629,703


$

16,269,034


$

4,277,283

OPERATING EXPENSES













Management fees


$

763,066


$

396,989


$

2,031,626


$

788,354

Income incentive fees



529,714



168,479



1,437,391



246,156

Capital gains incentive fee



99,640





224,532



Professional fees



142,356



92,630



522,867



317,694

Organization costs







1,000



90,184

Amortization of deferred offering costs



25,108



67,151



123,837



164,982

Administrative services expenses



103,415



48,843



298,089



157,242

Trustees' fees



40,000



40,000



120,000



118,000

Insurance expense



20,530



20,530



60,921



61,326

Valuation fees



20,572





38,846



Interest expense and other fees



2,312,758



699,425



5,838,668



1,050,096

Income tax expense



3,953





20,643



Other general and administrative expenses



22,386



32,607



103,409



80,976

Total Operating Expenses


$

4,083,498


$

1,566,654


$

10,821,829


$

3,075,010

Expenses reimbursed/fees waived by
Investment Advisor (Note 2)


$

(1,022,379)


$

(476,464)


$

(2,952,608)


$

(1,113,186)

Net Operating Expenses


$

3,061,119


$

1,090,190


$

7,869,221


$

1,961,824

Net Investment Income


$

3,078,637


$

1,539,513


$

8,399,813


$

2,315,459

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation


$

8,599


$

2,146


$

19,920


$

2,146

Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on
non-controlled, non-affiliated investments



1,054,344



(522,403)



2,801,721



(713,013)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign
currency translations



(9,918)



(105,040)



(3,725)



(104,461)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on
investments



(56,622)


$


$

(56,622)


$

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations


$

4,075,040


$

914,216


$

11,161,107


$

1,500,131

Net Investment Income Per Share – basic and
diluted


$

0.47


$

0.37


$

1.39


$

0.70

Net Increase in Net Assets Resulting from
Operations Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.62


$

0.22


$

1.85


$

0.45

Weighted Average Common Shares of
Beneficial Interest Outstanding – basic and
diluted



6,584,179



4,165,010



6,044,958



3,311,178

Distributions Per Share – basic and diluted


$

0.48


$

0.19


$

1.36


$

0.23

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN NET ASSETS (unaudited)


















Common Shares of












Beneficial Interest





Total





Number of


Par


Paid-in


distributable





shares


value


capital


(loss) gain


Net Assets

Balances at December 31, 2021



$


$


$

(532,845)


$

(532,845)

Net investment income








76,851



76,851

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








(108,048)



(108,048)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


2,333,334



23,333



34,976,667





35,000,000

Balances at March 31, 2022


2,333,334


$

23,333


$

34,976,667


$

(564,042)


$

34,435,958

Net investment income








699,095



699,095

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








(82,562)



(82,562)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translation








579



579

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,355,013



13,550



19,986,450





20,000,000

Balances at June 30, 2022


3,688,347


$

36,883


$

54,963,117


$

53,070


$

55,053,070

Net investment income








1,539,513



1,539,513

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








2,146



2,146

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








(522,403)



(522,403)

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translation








(105,040)



(105,040)

Distributions from net investment income








(774,553)



(774,553)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


1,450,393



14,504



21,339,823





21,354,327

Balances at September 30, 2022


5,138,740


$

51,387


$

76,302,940


$

192,733


$

76,547,060
















Balances at December 31, 2022


5,483,433


$

54,834


$

80,950,845


$

(742,722)


$

80,262,957

Net investment income








2,637,999



2,637,999

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








3,475



3,475

Net change in unrealized depreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








(72,026)



(72,026)

Net change in unrealized appreciation on foreign currency translations








6,220



6,220

Distributions from net investment income








(2,306,409)



(2,306,409)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,546



3,496



5,115,958





5,119,454

Balances at March 31, 2023


5,832,979


$

58,330


$

86,066,803


$

(473,463)


$

85,651,670

Net investment income








2,683,177



2,683,177

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








7,846



7,846

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








1,819,403



1,819,403

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(27)



(27)

Distributions from net investment income








(2,720,486)



(2,720,486)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


349,945



3,499



5,152,116





5,155,615

Balances at June 30, 2023


6,182,924


$

61,829


$

91,218,919


$

1,316,450


$

92,597,198

Net investment income








3,078,637



3,078,637

Net realized gain on foreign currency translation








8,599



8,599

Net change in unrealized appreciation on non-controlled, non-affiliated
investments








1,054,344



1,054,344

Net change in unrealized depreciation on foreign currency translations








(9,918)



(9,918)

Provision for taxes on net unrealized gain on investments











(56,622)



(56,622)

Distributions from net investment income








(3,190,125)



(3,190,125)

Issuance of common shares of beneficial interest


752,130



7,522



11,260,016





11,267,538

Balances at September 30, 2023


6,935,054


$

69,351


$

102,478,935


$

2,201,365


$

104,749,651

STELLUS PRIVATE CREDITBDC

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)









Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2023


September 30, 2022


Cash Flows from Operating Activities







Net increase in net assets resulting from operations

$

11,161,107


$

1,500,131


Adjustments to reconcile net increase in net assets from operations to net cash used in operating activities:







Purchases of investments


(68,472,583)



(135,023,930)


Proceeds from sales and repayments of investments


17,370,805



6,925,278


Net change in unrealized (appreciation) depreciation on investments


(2,801,721)



713,013


Net change in unrealized depreciation foreign currency translations


3,725



104,461


Increase in investments due to PIK


(217)




Amortization of premium and accretion of discount, net


(359,012)



(114,567)


Deferred tax provision


56,622




Amortization of loan structure fees


442,513



277,541


Amortization of deferred offering costs


123,837



164,982


Changes in other assets and liabilities







Increase in interest receivable


(472,546)



(861,191)


Increase in other receivable




(1,246,743)


Increase in related party receivable


(126,946)



(43,105)


Decrease (increase) in expense reimbursements receivable from the Advisor


82,895



(324,831)


Decrease in prepaid expenses


107,581



50,650


Decrease in due to affiliate




(460,085)


Decrease in trustees' fees payable




(42,000)


Increase in administrative services payable


35,267



106,190


(Decrease) increase in interest payable


(276,647)



233,971


Increase in income incentive fees payable


24,946



246,156


Increase in capital gains incentive fees payable


224,532




Increase in unearned revenue


324,516



498,153


Increase in income tax payable


12,343




Increase (decrease) in other accrued expenses and liabilities


5,278



(173,855)


Net Cash Used in Operating Activities

$

(42,533,705)


$

(127,469,781)


Cash Flows from Financing Activities







Proceeds from issuance of common shares of beneficial interest

$

21,542,607


$

76,354,327


Offering costs paid for common shares of beneficial interest issued


(134,882)



(139,542)


Stockholder distributions paid


(6,836,428)



(774,553)


Borrowings under Credit Facilities


96,600,000



90,290,000


Repayments of Credit Facilities


(71,415,000)



(34,890,000)


Financing costs paid on Credit Facilities


(352,744)



(1,236,457)


Short-term loan (repayments) borrowings


(11,250,000)



9,000,000


Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities

$

28,153,553


$

138,603,775


Net (Decrease) Increase in Cash and Cash Equivalents

$

(14,380,152)


$

11,133,994


Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at Beginning of Period


15,469,823




Cash and Cash Equivalents Balance at End of Period

$

1,089,671


$

11,133,994


Supplemental and Non-Cash Activities







Cash paid for interest expense

$

5,672,802


$

539,122


Increase in deferred offering costs


11,045



4,328


Income and excise tax paid


8,300




Value of common shares of beneficial interest issued pursuant to Dividend Reinvestment Plan


442,606




Increase in dividends payable


1,380,592




