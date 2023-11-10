Hyper.Train™, Hyper Intelligence Inc.'s Flagship Product, Emerges from Stealth to Deliver 30% Reduction in Costs for LLM and Generative AI Organizations

Hyper.Train™, Hyper Intelligence Inc.'s Flagship Product, Emerges from Stealth to Deliver 30% Reduction in Costs for LLM and Generative AI Organizations

15% acceleration and efficiency in compute achieved through ground-breaking technological advancement

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyper Intelligence, Inc. announces the launch of its flagship software product, Hyper.Train™, a proprietary, quantum-inspired algorithm that drastically enhances how Large Language Models (LLMs) operate on AI infrastructure. Hyper.Train™ optimizes and removes redundancy within LLMs using three patented methods resulting in a reduction of the total cost of ownership for AI compute by at least 30% or more.

(PRNewswire)

Hyper.Train™ can save large scale organizations hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars and deliver market-transforming results through the use of their three patented methods:

'Critical Node Detection'

'Polymorphic Pruning' which incorporates quantum-inspired optimization and proprietary solvers

'Critical Neuron Selection' which observes LLMs and Neural Networks to understand state, remove and re-order the neurons that impede performance, and then apply patent-pending poly-morphic pruning to create optimal connections and pathways between neurons and nodes.

As a result, this process brings more order and removes redundancies to highly chaotic neural networks and large language models while delivering more accurate training. This in turn drastically reduces the costs of inference.

"We believe that LLMs and GAIs can solve pressing global challenges," said Jason Turner, Chairman, Hyper Intelligence and CEO of Entanglement. "With the explosive growth of these capabilities in the market, Hyper.Train™ solves many of the challenges faced by the largest service providers and users, and is designed to accelerate growth, deliver new found efficiencies, and potentially save billions of dollars."

Inefficiencies in LLM and Generative AI (GAI) cost the largest service providers and companies hundreds of millions to billions of dollars per year. Cloud service providers and data centers are struggling to bring on additional GPU capacity to meet that demand more so as they experience a CAGR of 32.7% by 2030. Hyper.Train™ solves this challenge by utilizing quantum-inspired algorithms and proprietary techniques to reduce costs by 30% while improving compute capacity thereby allowing AI and LLM organizations to run larger, more efficient training models.

"Hyper Intelligence delivers advanced technological capabilities by using modern machine learning with quantum-inspired optimization to find and eliminate bloat from neural networks," said John Lister, CTO of Hyper Intelligence and Entanglement, Inc.

Hyper.Train™ already supports GPUs and AI accelerators from a diverse set of companies like NVIDIA, AMD and Intel. The product is server and chipset agnostic with plans to roll-out to a diverse set of customers. Hyper.Train™ is currently in beta for strategic customers and will be available in early Q1'24.

Hyper Intelligence is the second spin-out of Entanglement and this launch follows the launch of Entanglement Inc.'s first spin-out seQure, an enterprise zero-trust cybersecurity and data observability company ensuring the safety of Fortune 100 companies, government, and critical infrastructure customers.

ABOUT ENTANGLEMENT

Entanglement, Inc. is a leading next generation computing and AI/ML company building the world's most advanced and trusted artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to solve the biggest challenges facing industry today. Entanglement fuses next-gen computation with proprietary software to deliver computing capabilities 1000x faster and more accurate than solutions found in the market today. Entanglement delivers on the promise of quantum computing today. https://www.entanglement.ai/

ABOUT HYPER INTELLIGENCE

Hyper Intelligence, Inc., an Entanglement company, is a software-only and hardware agnostic technology company revolutionizing the explosive GAI and LLM market, Hyper.Train™ reduces power, compute time, memory, to deliver better accuracy while streamlining efficiencies for the world's largest AI service providers. https://www.hyperintelligence.ai/

Media Contact:

Kristina Libby

klibby@getsocu.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Entanglement Inc.