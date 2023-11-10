SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SurplusGLOBAL, a leading name in the legacy semiconductor equipment and parts industry, is pleased to announce its participation in SEMICON EUROPA 2023. This event serves as an invaluable platform for SurplusGLOBAL to introduce its trusted hub for used semiconductor equipment and integrated services to the European market.

SurplusGLOBAL Announces Participation in SEMICON EUROPA 2023 and Expansion into the European Market (PRNewswire)

With a prime location at booth number B1264, SurplusGLOBAL is poised to make a significant impact at SEMICON EUROPA 2023. This year, the company has welcomed a new sales representative, Manuel Saal, who brings a wealth of experience in international business studies and a background in Germany and Spain. Manuel Saal's appointment is part of SurplusGLOBAL's strategic efforts to expand its business presence and foster strong networking connections within the European market. "With Manuel Saal joining our team, we are confident in our ability to forge new relationships and extend our services to the EU market," said Bruce Kim, CEO of SurplusGLOBAL.

SEMICON EUROPA 2023 will take place from Tuesday, November 14 to Friday, 2023, at MESSE MÜNCHEN, making it a must-attend event for anyone in the semiconductor industry.

As an impressive achievement, SurplusGLOBAL has facilitated the establishment of a semiconductor equipment cluster in Yongin, South Korea. ASML, KLA, and Onto Innovation operate their global training center within the cluster, while SurplusGLOBAL provides the utility facility and space. Additionally, Wonik Holdings has joined to operate the manufacturing center.

For more information about SurplusGLOBAL and Semiconductor Equipment Cluster, please visit our website at www.SurplusGLOBAL.com or contact us at Marketing@SurplusGLOBAL.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SurplusGLOBAL, Inc.