This Week in Consumer News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy consumer and retail industry press releases from PR Newswire, including debuts of Dr Pepper® Hot Take and an espresso martini-scented perfume.
NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the consumer and retail industries stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Dr Pepper® Turns Up the Heat for College Football Fans with 2023 Limited Edition Flavor, Dr Pepper® Hot Take
Dr Pepper® Hot Take is a fiery turn on the original 23 flavors, harnessing the bold flavors of spicy peppers and honoring the sport and all of the hot takes that come with college football fandom.
- Black Friday Preview: Big Lots Delivering Holiday's Hottest Bargains in November, Including 50% Off Toys
Big Lots Stores will be open on Thanksgiving Day from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with one-day deals like 50% off toys and an expanded selection of top toy brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Vtech and more. The deals continue on Black Friday through the weekend, with special deals Nov. 24-26, including 50% off air fryers and cookware, $179.99 for select recliners and 50% off select outdoor lighted sculptures.
- Introducing the World's First Espresso Martini Eau De Parfum Inspired by Absolut & Kahlúa: Blend No. 83
In partnership with inventive perfumery, Imaginary Authors, Blend No. 83 contains notes of Dark Chocolate, Sugarcane Rum, Arabica Coffee, Velvety Foam and Night Musk, flooding the senses with silky richness just as if sipping an Espresso Martini.
- Foot Locker Unveils New Global Platform - The Heart of Sneakers
The Heart of Sneakers celebrates sneaker culture while showing how Foot Locker continues to play an integral role as an originator and leader in the sneaker community. Sneakers are more than shoes, they're a way of life, and at the center of it all you'll find Foot Locker – the global home of all things sneakers.
- HOT POCKETS® is Turning Up the Heat and Asking People to Chill This Season
Now through Dec. 15, those who need a break from the battle can enter online at www.hotpockets.com/turnuptheheat for a chance to have HOT POCKETS convince dad—or the person with thermostat-driven Dad vibes in their lives—to chill . Lucky winners will get $500 and one month of free HOT POCKETS.
- Men's Wearhouse Announces Landmark $6.5 Million Donation to U.S. Veterans Driven by Customer Contributions
This year, Men's Wearhouse expanded its support with the "Threads of Valor" campaign. Kicked off in November 2022, customers at all Men's Wearhouse store locations have been invited to make a $1, $3 or $5 contribution at checkout.
- Sprouts Farmers Market Partners with Instacart's FoodStorm to Enhance Holiday Catering Services
"Sprouts is committed to providing a seamless customer experience across all facets of our business, and we're thrilled to partner with our friends at Instacart to bring FoodStorm to Sprouts. This will give our customers a new and convenient way to order better-for-you meals this holiday season," said Nick Konat President and Chief Operating Officer of Sprouts.
- John Varvatos Unveils David Bowie Capsule Collection
Featured in the capsule are a range of limited edition items – a sumptuous luxe leather trench coat inspired by Bowie's iconic approach to coats and leathers, blending avant-garde aesthetics with classic sophistication, and a hand-embroidered bomber jacket, showcasing a timeless silhouette enhanced with contemporary touches, all celebrating Bowie's signature iconography and sartorial splendor.
- Radio Flyer Opens Doors to First Flagship Retail Store Ahead of the Holiday Season
As the company's first brick-and-mortar location in its 106-year history, the store will feature Radio Flyer's complete lineup of award-winning products including stroller wagons, tricycles, scooters, go-karts, bikes for the whole family, and more!
- Sun-Maid® Breaks Up with Fruitcake This Holiday Season
"After years of companionship, our relationship with Fruitcake has come to an end. We'll always be grateful for the many sweet moments and cherished memories we had together, but the time has come to for us to branch out and explore new dried fruit pairings and flavor potentials."
- GoDaddy Introduces Small Business Gift Guide: The Perfect Shopping Destination for Unique and Authentic Gifts
The GoDaddy 2023 Gift Guide offers a diverse range of products from GoDaddy customers, ranging from handcrafted skis produced by a Utah-based company to stylish handmade makeup bags from a Diné-owned business.
- Azazie and The Bachelorette Star, Charity Lawson, Collaborate on Ultimate Bride-to-Be Holiday Gift Guide
From chic bridal dress styles and accessories to personalized gifts, this guide has it all. Charity Lawson's impeccable taste ensures that each item is not only beautiful but also practical, making it a truly valuable resource for those planning their weddings.
- Dove Gets Festive with First-Ever Holiday Scent Collection, Sold Exclusively at Walmart for a Limited Time Only
This month, Dove is launching its first ever holiday product range with the NEW Limited Edition Holiday Treats Collection – featuring all-new Body Wash, Body Scrub, Hand Wash and Beauty Bar scents.
Read more of the latest consumer-related releases from PR Newswire and stay caught up on the top press releases by following @PRNcnsmr, @prnfood, @prnbeauty, and @prnfashion on Twitter.
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists.
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers and freelancers have access to the following free features:
- Customization: Create a customized newsfeed that will deliver relevant news right to your inbox. Customize the newsfeed by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
- Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include with your next story.
- Subject Matter Experts: Access ProfNet, a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in your articles.
- Related Resources: Read and subscribe to our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines, for media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at media.relations@cision.com.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE PR Newswire