This Week in Finance News: 10 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy financial industry press releases from PR Newswire, including the best places to retire and loans for veteran-led small businesses.
- U.S. News & World Report Unveils the 2024 Best Places to Retire Rankings
This year's list evaluated the country's 150 most populous metropolitan areas based on how well they meet Americans' expectations for retirement, with measures including Affordability, Health Care, Desirability, Retiree Taxes, Job Market and Overall Happiness. The results are three new places in the top five.
- BofA Doubles Support for Veteran Loan Fund to Aid Growth of Veteran-Led Small Businesses
The fund offers an online platform that connects military veterans and their spouses with mission-focused lenders and education partners to help them build and sustain small businesses. Eligible veterans benefit from below market rate funding and free business coaching.
- Nearly 1 in 3 Executives Anticipate Their Home Country to Go "Cashless" As Soon As 2028, According to Protiviti-Oxford University Survey
Leaders know that this shift will change the global economy permanently and, in turn, how businesses operate. Most business leaders (87%) are anticipating that digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Tether will have an impact on their business over the next 10 years, but the scale of its impact is still uncertain.
- Jobs for the Future Announces $20 Million Donation from MacKenzie Scott
This gift will launch JFF's new $60 million fundraising campaign to accelerate its North Star goal: in 10 years, 75 million people facing systemic barriers to advancement will work in quality jobs.
- IRAR Trust Company Launches Innovative Solo 401(k) Plan with Roth IRA and Real Estate Investment Capabilities
This innovative plan is designed to empower self-employed individuals and solopreneurs, enabling them to supercharge their retirement savings through alternative investments while keeping their plan compliant in a robust recordkeeping platform.
- Transamerica Teams with State Street Global Advisors to Help More Americans Become Retirement Ready
"By adding this target date series as an option for plan sponsors and their participants, we deliver a much-needed investment option that is designed to generate both growth and lifetime income, not one over the other," said Phil Eckman, president of Transamerica Workplace Solutions.
- New Synchrony Learning Center Expands to Serve Hundreds of Thousands of Small Businesses and Healthcare Providers
The platform will help Synchrony small merchants, dealers, and wellness providers learn how credit and financing works, incorporate it into their business model, leverage it to enhance customer experiences, and help drive sales.
- Morningstar Investment Management & Envestnet Team Up to Deliver Personalized IRAs
"We believe the IRA space is ripe for innovation and personalization," said Brock Johnson, president of Morningstar Retirement. "Nearly 40 percent of U.S. households own an IRA, yet the vast majority do not have an advisor and will never be able to retain an advisor because their balances are too small."
- Northwestern Mutual Study Finds Gen Z Wants to Talk About Family Finances Far Earlier than Previous Generations
The average American says the right time to talk with kids about their family's financial situation is at age 17. However, the research discovered some significant differences across generations: Boomers+ say they had that first family conversation when they were 22, while Generation Z had it seven years earlier at age 15.
- Ex-Goldman Sachs Executives Partner with Insurance Veterans to Launch Global Transactional Risk Firm, Birch Risk Advisors
Together, the Birch team leverages over 100 years of combined advisory experience and cross-disciplinary expertise to provide tailored insurance solutions addressing complex transactional, tax, and litigation risks.
