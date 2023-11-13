flydubai Orders 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, Its First Widebody Airplanes - Dubai-based carrier to add 787-9s to all-737 fleet to open new routes and serve more destinations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boeing [NYSE: BA] and flydubai announced today an agreement to purchase 30 787-9 Dreamliners as the airline diversifies its fleet with the introduction of widebody jets. In a signing ceremony at the Dubai Airshow, the Dubai-based carrier said it plans to use the efficient 787 to open new routes and grow capacity on existing routes.

"In 2008 when we placed our first-ever order for 50 Boeing 737 aircraft, we were confident of the vital role flydubai would play in supporting Dubai's aviation hub," said His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of flydubai. "I am proud today to see flydubai evolve further, surpassing labels and challenging the traditional conventions around travel. Today's order reaffirms flydubai's commitment to enabling more people to travel across its expanding network. The highly fuel-efficient Boeing 787 Dreamliner will allow flydubai to expand its horizon and cater to the growing demand on existing routes."

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do at flydubai. We are committed to offering the right product at the right time to cater to the changing market and customer needs," said Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer at flydubai. "The Boeing 787 Dreamliner offers a perfect combination of operational excellence, fuel efficiency as well as passenger appeal."

The 787-9 can fly 296 passengers 14,010 km (7,565 nautical miles) in addition to more cargo. Since revenue service began in 2011, the 787 family has launched more than 380 new nonstop routes around the world. Half of all 787 Dreamliner flights are operated in short- and medium-haul markets below 5,000 km (2,700 nautical miles), demonstrating its versatility and efficiency across all network segments.

"The 787-9 is perfectly suited for the needs of flydubai as it looks to open up longer-range routes and add capacity across its network," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "flydubai passengers will enjoy the Dreamliner effect, an experience like no other in the air, flying with more comfort and arriving at their destinations feeling more refreshed."

flydubai currently operates an all-737 fleet of 79 airplanes. The airline has an order backlog of 137 737s.

According to Boeing's Commercial Market Outlook, the Middle East airplane fleet is projected to more than double over the next 20 years. Nearly half of these deliveries will be widebody airplanes, driven by the region's growing position as an international air transit hub.

