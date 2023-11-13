Intersec joins United Nations' ITU to foster emergency telecommunications

PARIS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intersec announces its membership in the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), within the Telecommunication Development Sector (ITU-D). ITU is the United Nations' specialized agency for ICTs. The Company's decision to join ITU-D is rooted in its commitment to the "Early Warnings for All" (EW4All) initiative, launched by the United Nations in March 2022.

This initiative aims to protect every person on Earth with an early warning system. This includes providing people worldwide with timely emergency alerts through telecommunications networks and mobile phones with a 2027 target for universal coverage.

"I am pleased to welcome Intersec, our new member, to the ITU Telecommunication Development Sector," said Dr Cosmas Luckyson Zavazava, Director of the ITU's Telecommunication Development Bureau. "I look forward to our collaboration to leverage the growth of mobile networks and services to support countries in warning people at risk."

As an ITU member, Intersec is committed to making substantial contributions, focusing on affordable connectivity and emergency telecommunications by actively participating in working groups, sharing telecom expertise, and assisting governments in securing the necessary subventions to make the most of these technologies.

"Leveraging two decades of experience in the telecommunications sector and advanced expertise in location intelligence, we have guided many governments and telecommunications companies in deploying robust alerting systems around the world", said Charlotte Thomas, Product Director at Intersec.

The Intersec alerting solutions already cover 30% of the European Union population in accordance with Article 110 of the European Electronic Communications Code (EECC). Beyond the European borders, the Company's long-term partnerships with telecom operators in 50 countries provide a solid foundation for resilient alerting systems and local expertise, particularly in disaster-prone regions. This allows public authorities to enable swift and seamless deployment of warning systems to ensure a more resilient future.

Intersec is a global leader in mobile data and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide governments and telcos in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to driving new sources of revenue. Our clients leverage our instruments to reach, locate, and map nearly one billion connected devices 24/7. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards, it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

