Joint Showcase Day for NSIN Forge and Foundry Programs Set for November 15

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FedTech is thrilled to announce its upcoming Showcase Day for the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN) Forge and Foundry programs. This virtual event will take place on November 15, from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST, and promises to be an exciting showcase of dual-use innovation and entrepreneurial talent.

The teams and companies participating in the Joint Showcase Day will be competing for a total of $100,000 in prizes. These prizes will not only serve as recognition for their outstanding work, but also as crucial support for further development and growth.

This event will bring together the brightest minds from the NSIN Forge and Foundry programs, who will pitch their remarkable dual-use solutions based on government-developed technologies. This event will feature presentations from the top three Forge companies, from a cohort of 12, and the top six Foundry teams, from a cohort of 24. A live Q&A session with our expert panel of reviewers will follow each pitch. This interactive format provides a platform for constructive feedback and insights from government and industry leaders.

In addition to the pitch event, participants and attendees will have the opportunity for live networking with all cohort members, fostering collaboration, idea sharing, and network building. This networking session promises to be a valuable opportunity for like-minded innovators to connect and exchange insights.

The combined Showcase Day for NSIN Forge and Foundry programs represents a significant milestone in the journey of these talented teams and companies. The dedication, creativity, and hard work of these individuals is making a lasting impact on the national security landscape, and this event is a celebration of their contributions.

We invite all interested individuals, organizations, and supporters of defense innovation to join us virtually on November 15 from 2:00 PM to 5:30 PM EST for this exciting event. Together, we can help drive the future of national security solutions and innovations.

Secure your spot today and join us at the forefront of innovation — registration for this event is free. Visit https://fedtech.io/forge-event now to claim your ticket!"

