FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seed funding round, led by LOVC, is joined by Venture 53 Fund and Accelerator , and Silicon Road Ventures . Davinci Micro Fulfillment leverages data analytics and machine learning to strategically empower multichannel merchants to place inventory in the company's physical location network. The platform helps companies optimize real-time supply and demand fulfillment, streamline inventory management, and offer unparalleled delivery speeds to their end customers. Brands that work with Davinci today have seen a 25% increase in sales and 30% savings in fulfillment costs.

Las Olas Venture Capital ("LOVC") Announces Latest Investment in Davinci Micro Fulfillment, Leading The Seed Round

"True micro fulfillment isn't just utilizing smaller warehouses closer to consumers; it's an end-to-end strategy that brands can leverage to create a competitive advantage," says Corey Apirian, CEO and Founder of Davinci. "Our expertise and technology automate the process of knowing when and where to capture shoppers' attention and exactly where those products should be placed to meet today's standards for fast and affordable shipping." As the demand for e-commerce and improving the buyer experience grows, Davinci is well-positioned to help brands scale their delivery and fulfillment operations efficiently.

This investment will allow Davinci to accelerate product development and expand its team to meet its growing market demand. "Davinci is a true growth engine for brand expansion in an omnichannel landscape, and we're thrilled to support them in their journey to enable the future of commerce," says Dean Hatton, Founding Partner at LOVC. "The micro fulfillment market holds significant potential, not just due to its capacity for enabling merchants to move quicker, but also because it offers opportunities for integration with emerging technologies like AI and robotics, alongside fostering more sustainable solutions."

LOVC is an early-stage venture fund investing in B2B software companies based in the Eastern US. Founded in 2016 by former entrepreneurs and headquartered in Florida, LOVC is now investing out of its $50M Fund II and typically leads $3-7M rounds with $1.5-2.5M checks in businesses with early commercial signals of product-market fit (typically $200K+ ARR). Our low-frequency and high-conviction investment approach (3-5 companies per year) allows us to be deeply collaborative and hands-on with the founders we partner with.

