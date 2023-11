Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd to Hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on November 29, 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: NISN) ("Nisun" or the "Company"), a provider of innovative comprehensive solutions through an integration of technology, industry, and finance, announced today that it will hold its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") on November 29, 2023, at 10:00 A.M., local time (9:00 P.M., Eastern Time on November 28, 2023), at 21F, 55 Loushanguan Rd, Changning District, Shanghai, China. The notice of meeting and the proxy statement were first being mailed to shareholders on or about November 9, 2023.

At the Annual Meeting, the shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 30, 2023 will be asked to vote on the following proposals:

To approve an Ordinary Resolution that Jingbao Li and Jing Li be elected as the Company's Class I members of the Board of Directors, each to serve a term expiring at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders in 2026 or until their successors are duly elected and qualified.

To approve an Ordinary Resolution that Yu Certified Public Accountant PC be ratified as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023 .

To transact any other business properly coming before the meeting.

The Company has previously filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's Form 20-F can be accessed on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions. Through its subsidiaries, Nisun provides users with professional solutions for technology supply chain management, technology asset routing, and digital transformation of tech and finance institutions, enabling the industry to strengthen and grow. At the same time, Nisun continues to deepen the field of industry segmentation through industrial and financial integration, by cultivating/creating an ecosystem of openness and empowerment. Nisun has built a linked platform that incorporates supply chain, banking, securities, trust, insurance, funds, state-owned enterprises, among other businesses. Focusing on industry-finance linkages, Nisun aims to serve the upstream and downstream of the industrial supply chain while also assisting with supply-side sub-sector reform. For more information, please visit http://ir.nisun-international.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information about Nisun's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to raise additional funding, its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its ability to maintain and enhance its brand, its development and introduction of new products and services, the successful integration of acquired companies, technologies and assets into its portfolio of products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, general government regulation, economic conditions, dependence on key personnel, the ability to attract, hire and retain personnel who possess the technical skills and experience necessary to meet the requirements of its clients, and its ability to protect its intellectual property. Nisun encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Nisun's registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nisun assumes no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Contacts

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd

Investor Relations

Tel: +86 (21) 2357-0055

Email: ir@cnisun.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1 646-932-7242

Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

