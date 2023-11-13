TNT Fireworks Acquires American Fireworks (TX), Expanding its Presence in Texas

FLORENCE, Ala., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TNT® Fireworks (TNT), the nation's leading consumer fireworks distributor and best-selling brand, proudly announces its recent acquisition of American Fireworks, headquartered in Bastrop, Texas. This strategic move is a significant leap forward in TNT's ongoing commitment to expanding its national market presence.

The acquisition highlights the enduring bond between the Anderson family, proprietors of TNT® Fireworks, and Chester Davis, CEO of American Fireworks.

Carson Anderson, President of TNT, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "The Anderson and Davis families have shared a longstanding connection, both professionally and personally. We are honored to carry on this remarkable legacy and are eager to welcome the American Fireworks team to the TNT family."

American Fireworks boasts a rich history and has a strong presence throughout Texas. Chester Davis has been a valued member of the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory Board of Directors, a past President of the American Pyrotechnic Association, a Board member of the National Council on Fireworks Safety, and President of the Texas Pyrotechnic Association. Davis will remain as a consulting partner to TNT and will help continue to assist in growing and best serving customers throughout Texas.

"I've always had a deep love for the fireworks industry and I am thrilled to partner with TNT Fireworks," said Chester Davis, CEO of American Fireworks. "It was the right time to make this decision for my family. I fully intend to remain actively involved, in this partnership, as we work together to offer our customers outstanding products and service."

This acquisition aligns with TNT Fireworks' focus on providing customers with the safest and highest quality consumer firework products and outstanding customer service.

About TNT Fireworks: TNT® Fireworks (TNT) is the nation's largest distributor of consumer fireworks and sparklers, providing safe, family fun for consumers in 49 states within the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For over 100 years, TNT has set the benchmark for safety, customer satisfaction, innovation, and quality in the fireworks industry. For more information about TNT Fireworks, visit www.TNTFireworks.com.

