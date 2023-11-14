Costa Rica Tourism Partners with Cirque du Soleil to Bring a Taste of 'Pura Vida' to Fans

Show attendees inspired to experience Costa Rica with opportunity to win exclusive trip

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Costa Rica Tourism announced its partnership with world-renowned Cirque du Soleil as the official tourism partner of their newest show, 'ECHO''s U.S. tour. This unique collaboration celebrates Cirque du Soleil's 20th traveling Big Top show, whose story explores the artful balance of the world around us, nature and animals, and emphasizes the influence we can have in creating a better future and world we want to live in.

The production's narrative aligns with Costa Rica's 'Pura Vida' way of life. Costa Rica, which has just been named Travel+Leisure's 2024 Destination of the Year, boasts a profound connection to nature and sustainability as a destination that houses an estimated six percent of the world's biodiversity and has over a quarter of its land covered by natural protected environments.

Costa Rica Tourism will activate at ECHO in two priority U.S. destinations: Atlanta's Atlantic Station from November 5, 2023, to January 21, 2024, and Miami's Gulfstream Park from February 22 to April 7, 2024. Through a unique experience, show attendees will be inspired to visit the destination and will have the opportunity to win the trip of a lifetime to Costa Rica to experience 'Pura Vida' for themselves.

As part of the partnership, Cirque du Soleil's content production team traveled through various regions of Costa Rica to film a bonus episode of their Cirque RAW series, "PURA VIDA." The mesmerizing content showcases Cirque du Soleil talent, in the raw, in Costa Rica and captures the destination's true essence and breathtaking landscapes. The harmonious performance illustrates the performers' raw talent through nuanced narratives and brings you deep into the flourishing rainforest and the serene coasts of Costa Rica.

"Costa Rica is a community deeply rooted in the 'Pura Vida' philosophy of living life purely through harmony and environmental stewardship," said Carolina Trejos, Director of Marketing of Costa Rica Tourism. "We are honored to be a part of this joy-filled production intertwining humanity's spirit with the essence of nature's tapestry along with the iconic artistry of Cirque du Soleil highlighting the importance of preserving our environment."

"ECHO's message of connectivity, human and animal relationships and nature organically aligns with the essence of Costa Rica," said Lauren Hart, Head of Partnership Strategy at Cirque du Soleil. "This partnership beautifully blends Cirque du Soleil's art with Costa Rica's landscape."

To celebrate this exciting partnership, Costa Rica Tourism is offering an exclusive giveaway opportunity. Attendees of the Atlanta and Miami ECHO shows will have a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip of a lifetime for two adults to Costa Rica. To purchase tickets to ECHO, visit https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/echo .

About Costa Rica

Nestled between Nicaragua and Panama, Costa Rica offers visitors an abundance of unique wildlife, landscapes and climates – meaning a trip to this Central American country is anything but run-of-the-mill. The country proudly shelters approximately six percent of the known biodiversity in the world and has become a global leader in sustainable practices. Visitors to Costa Rica enjoy a highly organized tourism infrastructure offering a broad terrain of activities and accommodations across large chains and boutique hotels. For more information, visit www.visitcostarica.com/en

About the Costa Rican Tourism Institute

Established in 1955, the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (the ICT), alongside its partners in the private sector, spearheads the vital task of regulating and promoting Costa Rica's extensive tourism offerings. Essential Costa Rica is the country brand and strategy for positioning Costa Rica to the international market. https://ict.go.cr/en/

About ECHO

As determined as ever to dazzle us, Cirque du Soleil once again manages to surprise us with a show that combines poetry, performing arts and high-flying acrobatics, exploring the precious balance between humans, animals and the world they share. Future, the protagonist, invites us into a fantasy world where she meets animal and human characters. Driven by the spirit of collaboration, they join forces to rebuild their planet little by little and create a better world. ECHO is a show that plunges the audience into a universe of a thousand and one colors, wonders and possibilities on the themes of inventiveness, hope of youth and the importance of empathy.

About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. In addition to producing world-renowned circus arts shows, the Company brings its creative approach to a large variety of entertainment forms, such as multimedia productions, immersive experiences, and special events. Going beyond its various creations, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group aims to positively impact people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Since its creation in 1984, more than 378 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, visit www.cirquedusoleilentertainmentgroup.com.

