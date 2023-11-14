Health Names Eggland's Best Top Supermarket Pick in 2023 Food Awards

Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled Eggs Wins in Breakfast Category



CEDAR KNOLLS, N.J., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navigating the food aisles can be tough, which is why leading wellness publication Health is helping consumers make intentional, healthier choices with this year's Food Awards 2023. Among Health's top picks from local supermarket items to delivery meal services are Eggland's Best Hard-Cooked Peeled eggs, which have been awarded within the "Breakfast" category!

(PRNewswire)

In picking winners, Health conducted thorough research, editor testing and meticulous fact-checking with expert nutritionists to bring consumers quality items for consideration. From pantry staples to breakfast products to snacks, Health reviewed over 100 products and ultimately chose 39 winners that offer a range of readily available options at various price points.

"At Eggland's Best, we take pride in providing our consumers with eggs that have superior nutrition, taste, variety and freshness compared to ordinary eggs," said Kurt Misialek, President and CEO of Eggland's Best. "We are thrilled to be honored by Health's community of editors and nutritionists as a top supermarket pick, which reinforces our dedication to being a go-to choice at the grocery store."

Compared to ordinary eggs, Eggland's Best eggs contain six times more Vitamin D, 25% less saturated fat, more than double the Omega-3s and Vitamin B12 and ten times more Vitamin E. The superior nutrition of Eggland's Best is due to its proprietary all-vegetarian hen feed that contains healthy grains, canola oil and a wholesome supplement of rice bran, alfalfa, sea kelp and Vitamin E.

"Eggland's Best eggs, with 6 times more Vitamin D and 10 times more Vitamin E, are a standout product for those looking to support their overall health and well-being," said Registered Dietitian and Nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner. "This award recognition highlights the importance of making informed choices at the store and choosing nutrient-dense foods like Eggland's Best eggs, which are a valuable addition to a balanced diet."

Eggland's Best eggs have been the recipient of more than 100 awards and honors for the product's superior taste, nutrition, freshness and variety. For more information and delicious recipes, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

About Eggland's Best Eggs

Eggland's Best is the #1 branded egg in the U.S. and is an excellent source of Vitamins D, B12, E, B5 and riboflavin. Eggland's Best eggs have six times more Vitamin D, more than double the Omega-3s, 10 times more Vitamin E and 25% less saturated fat than ordinary eggs. Eggland's Best's patented method of production and verification ensures that every Eggland's Best egg has these superior qualities. Independent testing has also confirmed that Eggland's Best eggs stay fresher longer than ordinary eggs. The distinctive "EB" stamp on the shell assures consumers and food service customers that Eggland's Best eggs meet the highest production and safety standards.

Eggland's Best was voted "America's Most Trusted Egg Brand" by American shoppers in the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards and "America's Most Recommended™ Eggs" by women in the Women's Choice Awards. In addition, Eggland's Best has received more than 100 awards and honors from trusted publications, such as Good Housekeeping, PEOPLE, Allrecipes, Health, Men's Health, and many others.

Eggland's Best's hens are fed a strictly controlled proprietary, high-quality all-vegetarian diet, which results in a better-tasting, more nutritious egg that stays fresher longer. Eggland's Best eggs are available in the refrigerated egg aisle in Large, Extra-Large, Jumbo, Cage Free, Organic, Free Range, Pasture Raised, Hard-Cooked, Cage Free Hard-Cooked, Organic Hard-cooked and Liquid Egg Whites. The Eggland's Best various frozen varieties can be found in the frozen breakfast section. Eggland's Best Frozen Omelets, Bowls and Egg Bites make it easier than ever to start the day with the great taste and nutrition of Eggland's Best eggs. All Eggland's Best eggs are certified Kosher. For more information, visit www.egglandsbest.com.

Eggland's Best Logo (PRNewsfoto/Eggland's Best) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eggland's Best