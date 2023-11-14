Lean Solutions Group Welcomes Jeff Aldaz as Chief Operating Officer

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lean Solutions Group (LSG), a nearshore and offshore services provider, is pleased to announce Jeff Aldaz has joined as its chief operating officer. Aldaz brings more than 20 years of experience in global operations, global business services, project management, and business process improvement to his new role.

Jeff Aldaz (PRNewswire)

"As a strong leader with a proven track record of planning, executing, and governing operational activities in global environments, I look forward to my new role as chief operating officer at Lean Solutions Group," Aldaz said. "I am committed to delivering sustainable efficiency and results at Lean while also cultivating a deep understanding of Lean's clients' needs and processes."

Prior to his position with Lean Solutions Group, Aldaz was the senior vice president of Global Business Services at Alorica and previously held senior leadership positions at Ingram Micro, SYNNEX, and Mi Pueblo Foods.

A certified Master Black Belt in Six Sigma, Aldaz has vast experience leading high-performing teams in Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Europe. He has also managed projects and operations in more than 40 countries.

"Jeff's global expertise in optimizing operations, liaising with stakeholders, and building results-driven teams is a winning combination for Lean Solutions Group," said Robert Cadena, CEO. "We are excited to have Jeff on the team, and look forward to the strategic impact he will have at LSG."

Aldaz has a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in Operations & Production Management from the University of California, Riverside.

About Lean Solutions Group

Lean Solutions Group, established in 2012 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, is a nearshore and offshore services provider with a highly scalable and flexible workforce of more than 9,000 employees with operations at seven satellite offices in Colombia, Guatemala, and the Philippines. Partnering with more than 500 U.S.-based companies, Lean Solutions Group's expanded service offerings include staffing, technology, marketing, sales, and business process outsourcing services, all in one place. By leveraging the best talent, culture, and price that Lean Solutions provides, businesses can lower operational costs and drive business growth. For more information, visit www.leangroup.com.

Contact:

Gena Mann

gmann@leangroup.com

214-507-3167

Lean Solutions Group, a rapidly growing nearshore and offshore services provider, has opened its seventh satellite office in Manila, Philippines. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lean Solutions Group