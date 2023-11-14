Unleashed Brands Offers U.S. Center for SafeSport Abuse Prevention Training to Prioritize Child Safety Across Youth Enrichment Franchises Nationwide

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Promotes Safety Across 1,500+ Locations

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, the world's first youth enrichment franchise platform company, is launching an online training initiative using educational content created by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the nation's leader in sport abuse prevention. The collaboration will provide standardized abuse awareness and prevention training throughout all Unleashed Brands' franchise locations, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Class 101 , Premier Martial Arts and XP League. Through this training, Unleashed Brands further demonstrates its commitment to ensuring children learn, play, and grow safely across every program.

Unleashed Brands and the Center will make available comprehensive abuse prevention training courses for all franchises and their employees beginning this month. The training program will cover a range of topics, including recognizing and responding to signs of abuse and misconduct, understanding abuse prevention guidelines and strategies for minors, and mandatory reporting best practices. The training will be administered annually, and once completed, participants will receive an official SafeSport® Trained certificate. The Center will also provide access to online digital resources such as toolkits, videos, and animations for youth and parents.

"Ensuring children's safety is a top priority for each of our brands and we are proud to partner with the industry leader for child abuse awareness and prevention to continue this important mission," said Michael O. Browning, Founder and CEO of Unleashed Brands. "This partnership and dedication to training within our organization shows our commitment to investing in our teams to make sure families are well-served and can flourish within each of our programs."

"The U.S. Center for SafeSport provides critical abuse prevention education that's data-informed and rooted in prevention practices that work," Ju'Riese Colón, CEO, U.S. Center for SafeSport said. "We commend Unleashed Brands for its commitment to proactively educating its team about child safety by opting into our training program."

Unleashed Brands has 1,500 locations operating or in development serving over 25 million children. The company is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience and continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as moms and dads seek to "Build Great Kids" through a seamless enrichment journey.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101, and Premier Martial Arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging, and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.unleashedbrands.com.

About U.S. Center for SafeSport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is the nation's only independent organization dedicated to ending sexual, physical, and emotional abuse in U.S. Olympic and Paralympic sport. The Center emerged in response to high profile cases of sexual abuse of minor athletes within Olympic and Paralympic sport in the mid-2010s. With the mission of making athlete wellbeing the centerpiece of the nation's sport culture, the Center has since been setting safety policies and receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints of abuse and misconduct. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports to professional leagues.

