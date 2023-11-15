The 7th Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival Kicks Off

LISHUI, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Yunhe County Media Integration Center: Hosted by the China Toy & Juvenile Products Association (CTJPA) and the People's Government of Yunhe County, the 7th Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival and China Wooden Toy Town Brand Development Conference, began in Yunhe, a county in Lishui, Zhejiang province, on November 10.

(PRNewswire)

In its seventh installment, the Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival established itself as a key global platform for wooden toy manufacturers and buyers. This year's event saw participation from 79 local brands in Yunhe and successfully attracted buyers from over 30 countries and regions, as well as numerous provinces and cities within China. The festival welcomed globally renowned toy brands such as Germany's Hape, Haba, and Delta-Sport, and America's Melissa & Doug.

This prominent event honored 17 entrepreneurs and 29 companies with the "Yunhe Wooden Toy 50-Year Outstanding Contribution Award", reflecting their significant impact in the industry. Additionally, the festival witnessed the signing of eight major projects, amounting to a total investment of 760 million yuan. The event brought together representatives from both the Chinese and international toy markets, and a group of industry insiders and experts. They engaged in comprehensive discussions on critical topics such as the transformation of the wooden toy industry, fostering exceptional industrial development, and the integration of wooden toys into early childhood education.

Wooden toys represent a traditional industry in Yunhe. Today, the county stands as China's largest and most varied wooden toy production and export hub, earning the designations as "China's Wooden Toy City" and the "National Export Quality and Safety Demonstration Zone".

As a frontrunner in wooden toy production both globally and nationally, Yunhe is set to utilize the 7th Yunhe Fairy-tale Wooden Toy Festival as a catalyst for revitalizing consumer engagement. This initiative is designed to foster a synergistic relationship between Chinese wooden toy producers and global peers, promoting a reciprocal strengthening of cultural creativity and the real economy.

Yunhe is embarking on an ambitious three-year action plan to propel its local wooden toy industry. The plan includes driving R&D innovation, broadening market development and boosting brand promotion. This strategic initiative is directed towards advanced development and the intelligent evolution of its traditional sector. The county aspires to become a leading global center for wooden toy production and manufacturing, elevating Yunhe's wooden toys to global prominence.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yunhe County Media Integration Center