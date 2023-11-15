RTX's Pratt & Whitney Canada to maintain PW980 auxiliary power units for Emirates' Airbus A380 aircraft

Comprehensive agreement underpins A380's importance within Emirates fleet in coming decade

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, has signed a 10-year agreement with Emirates to maintain and support the airline's 116 PW980 auxiliary power units (APUs) on its Airbus A380 aircraft.

"The PW980 is the largest APU in commercial airline service, and we understand its importance to the dispatch availability of the Emirates' fleet of A380 aircraft," said Irene Makris, vice president of Customer Service at Pratt & Whitney Canada. "Our maintenance and support program for APUs is instrumental in providing timely and effective maintenance planning and support. This support agreement will help ensure the continued success of Emirates' A380 operation for years to come."

The PW980 APU is a two-shaft gas turbine engine specifically designed for the Airbus A380 wide-body jet liner. Pratt & Whitney Canada manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of APUs for both military and civil/commercial aircraft applications. Operated by more than 700 different operators worldwide, Pratt & Whitney Canada APUs help power over 7,000 aircraft in operation.

Since its founding in 1928, Pratt & Whitney Canada engines have flown one billion hours. Read more about Pratt & Whitney's history of innovation here.

About Pratt and Whitney

Pratt & Whitney is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units.

About RTX

RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

