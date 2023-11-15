Touchdown - Dallas Cowboys, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Darr Equipment Team-Up For A Game-Changing Experience: Revolutionizing Stadium Logistics and Warehouse Efficiency

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas (Logisnext), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions, has partnered with the Dallas Cowboys and Darr Equipment Company, the Official Lift Truck Provider of the Dallas Cowboys, to transform its material handling processes. The Dallas Cowboys have relied on a fleet of over 50 Cat® lift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products to keep AT&T Stadium and The Star in Frisco football-ready, while making sure its Merchandising Distribution and Sales Center move at peak performance to keep up with the demand of its fans.

"Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is excited to play a role in supporting the Dallas Cowboys' commitment to delivering an exceptional game-day experience for their fans," said Eric Gabriel, vice president, North America Dealer Sales, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "The Dallas Cowboys are known for their intense commitment to win – on and off the field – and running a smooth operation is a critical part of their success."

Darr Equipment Company, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas' authorized dealer in Dallas, Texas, has served as the Official Lift Truck Provider of the Dallas Cowboys since 2009. This long-standing partnership with Darr Equipment strengthens the Cowboys commitment to excellence and contributes to the advancement of logistics and technology that drive operations for the Dallas Cowboys.

Cat Lift Trucks: The Powerhouse Behind AT&T Stadium Game-Day Performance

AT&T Stadium, home to "America's Team", hosts a wide range of events, from international soccer games to record-breaking NBA All-Star Games and more. To maximize peak performance, the Stadium relies on Cat lift trucks to keep its operation moving. The Dallas Cowboys uses Cat DP120N and GP25N internal combustion pneumatic tire lift trucks to perform its ongoing stadium processes year-round, including maintenance and changeover of its 46 stadium turfs, each weighing 12,000 pounds. The Cat lift trucks are able to effortlessly move, set up and skillfully navigate the stadium's tight corners, ensuring the field is perfectly primed for the Dallas Cowboys to take over.

"Our collaboration with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Darr Equipment has been a game-changer," said Andy Crerar, Stadium Project Manager, Dallas Cowboys. "Cat lift trucks have streamlined our operations, allowing us to be more effective, efficient and safe while completing our work on a daily basis. Our conversions have gone from 12 to 10 hours per changeover since switching to Cat."

Jungheinrich Warehouse Products: Streamlining Warehouse Distribution

At the Dallas Cowboys' 400,000-square-foot merchandising warehouse, connected to the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop, Jungheinrich pantograph reach trucks and high-level order pickers have become a vital component in daily tasks. The massive facility is designed to create, store and ship branded merchandise from Frisco, TX, to destinations around the world. Capable of operating two eight-hour shifts on a single charge, the Jungheinrich lift trucks offer a variety of cutting-edge features that ensure seamless warehouse efficiency.

"Jungheinrich has revolutionized the way we manage in the warehouse," said Alex Luviano, product movement manager, Dallas Cowboys. "These trucks not only operate efficiently, but also provide a heightened sense of security, significantly elevating our overall productivity. The Dallas Cowboys is all about tradition and excellence, and these trucks are now part of that tradition."

Based in Houston, Texas, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas remains at the forefront of the material handling industry. This partnership with the Dallas Cowboys represents Logisnext's dedication to helping keep America's Team and premier sports entertainment center moving forward. To learn more about Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and its brands, visit www.logisnextamericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc., and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years. A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers® Forklifts and Jungheinrich® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Logisnext Co. Ltd. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Darr Equipment Company

Founded in 1954, Darr Equipment Co., and its subsidiary 54 Intralogistics, are a fourth-generation family-owned business providing best-in-class material handling and fleet management solutions. Headquartered in Irving, TX, Darr operates out of 11 locations serving industrial partners throughout Texas and Oklahoma.

