ZENB Introduces Lasagna and Cavatappi Made with (Only!) Yellow Peas

Better-for-you food company expands its signature pasta line with fan-favorite shapes as the brand continues its quest to provide protein-packed pasta with focus on real ingredients

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Watch out wheat pasta – better-for-you pasta is expanding into new shapes with the same cherished taste and texture thanks to ZENB. The plant-full, award-winning food company has introduced two new yellow-pea pasta shapes – ZENB Lasagna and ZENB Cavatappi – adding to its growing line of better-for-you foods. These highly requested shapes are a first for the gluten-free pasta category, offering no-compromise profiles that hold up in sauces and deliver the same mouthfeel and indulgent experience as their wheat pasta counterparts – but with more protein and fiber plus zero additives.

Both ZENB Lasagna and ZENB Cavatappi are the first-of-their-kind, achieving the same texture as wheat pasta but with a clean label and solo ingredient: whole yellow peas. Authentically crafted in Italy, each soft and chewy, no-boil, oven-ready sheet of ZENB Lasagna allows you to build a complex layered dish with a healthier upgrade. ZENB Cavatappi, a fun and whimsical corkscrew shape, is perfect for classic comfort dishes and is the ideal pasta for gripping to full-bodied sauces. Both new pastas deliver 17 grams of protein and 11 grams of fiber per 3 ounce serving all while maintaining the palate-pleasing texture of wheat pasta with a bouncy and tender al dente bite.

"This has been a monumental year for ZENB as we've entered into retail and developed new wholesome food innovations made with real, clean ingredients that are genuinely delicious too," said ZENB Chief Storyteller Hugo Pérez. "Lasagna and Cavatappi were the most requested shapes from our community, and when they speak, we listen. By adding these to our lineup, we now have even more ways for foodies, families or anyone to enjoy crave-worthy dishes without compromise."

ZENB has pioneered the use of yellow peas in better-for-you foods using a proprietary food development process that extracts as much goodness from the legume as possible while leaving little waste. The full portfolio of ZENB Pasta also includes Rotini, Elbows, Penne, Spaghetti, and Agile, a quick-cook, precision-cut pasta shape created by the brand that is ready in just three minutes, plus Agile Bowls, wholesome, on-the-go meal solutions. ZENB Pastas are all gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan and have no artificial flavors or preservatives. ZENB also recently entered the snack category with the launch of ZENB Cracker Crisps, a flaky, airy, crispy cracker snack that is gluten and grain-free.

ZENB Lasagna and Cavatappi are launching first on Amazon and zenb.com. Visit zenb.com/store-locator to find where ZENB products can be found at a rapidly growing list of retailers across the country. To sample ZENB on the road and experience what it means to Eat Like It Matters, check out the nationwide ZENB Pasta Lounge Tour by visiting zenb.com/pasta-lounge.

About ZENB

ZENB (pronounced ZEN-bee) is a plant-based food company committed to helping people Eat Like It Matters. We exist to cultivate more conscientious eating… in our meals, for our bodies, and in the world around us. A global brand with vast presence in Japan and the U.K., ZENB debuted in the U.S. market in 2019 with domestic headquarters in Chicago. We take a plant-full approach as we reinvent everyday food using only real ingredients. Embracing the Japanese zenbu (全部) concept of WHOLE, we add less and waste nothing to unleash the flavor & nutrients of plants. ZENB offers a range of products that elevate deliciousness, including ZENB Pasta, ZENB Cracker Crisps, and on-the-go ZENB Agile Bowls, with an ongoing pipeline of products launching regularly. Our food development legacy stretches back over 200 years with a nature-driven, upcycling approach. To reinforce the importance of plant-forward fuel for high performance lifestyles, ZENB has teamed up with leading global sports teams, including the Chicago Cubs. For more information about ZENB and to join the community, visit ZENB.com or follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, and Twitter.

