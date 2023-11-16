Jiahui Health develops international CAR-T treatment platform in China

SHANGHAI, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 November 2023, the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE) successfully concluded at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai. This year, Jiahui provided healthcare support for the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as the designated medical provider for the sixth consecutive year. Over and above this, Jiahui Health also participated in the Expo as part of the trade delegation and established in-depth strategic collaborations with several global leading medical brands, one of the most notable of which is IASO Biotechnology.

Jiahui Health and IASO BioTherapeutics announced the strategic collaboration to jointly build a BCMA-targeted CAR-T Equecabtagene Autoleucel Injection treatment center. (PRNewswire)

Jiahui Health and IASO Biotechnology announced a deepening of their strategic collaboration to jointly build a BCMA-targeted CAR-T Equecabtagene Autoleucel Injection treatment center and further promote the long-term sustainable development of the CAR-T international treatment platform. Jiahui will continue to focus on internationally advanced treatment concepts, medication, and technologies for the benefit of local and foreign patients in China.

Jiahui International Cancer Center has established an international CAR-T treatment team and has successfully carried out treatments in collaboration with various companies, including IASO Biotechnology and Fosun Kite. Jiahui's CAR-T multidisciplinary treatment team, led by Dr. Vicky LEE, Director of the Jiahui International Cancer Center and Chief of Medical Oncology at Jiahui International Cancer Center, has conducted a series of studies in the clinical practice of novel technologies and has successfully developed various international treatments.

In September, the first foreign lymphoma patient in China was treated with Akilenza Injection CAR-T and was successfully discharged from Jiahui International Hospital three weeks after completing the infusion. In addition to the CAR-T patients who have been successfully discharged from the hospital after treatment, there are also a number of hematology-oncology patients from abroad who have chosen to undergo CAR-T treatment at Jiahui International Cancer Center. This includes both foreigners who have been living in China for an extended period as well as myeloma patients currently living abroad who are in urgent need of CAR-T treatment. Jiahui has been their choice for treatment based on the international standard hardware and software available, the comprehensive treatment capabilities, the cross-cultural and multilingual setting, the comfortable environment, and the international standard cost-effective clinical application of CAR-T therapy provided.

Jiahui International Cancer Center (JICC), affiliated with Shanghai Jiahui International Hospital in Shanghai, China, has a close strategic collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and its cancer center. Jiahui International Cancer Center represents the cutting edge of international oncology, by integrating both internal and external medical and social resources to provide comprehensive diagnosis and treatment, fully aligned with the concept of holistic care.

