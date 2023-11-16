Kroger Announces Third Quarter Conference Call with Investors

CINCINNATI, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) announced today it will host its third quarter 2023 earnings conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. Kroger's management team will comment on financial and operational results for the third quarter 2023.

The presentation will broadcast online at ir.kroger.com. Click on "Quarterly Results" to access the event. An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

Kroger's third quarter 2023 ended on November 4, 2023.

