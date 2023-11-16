Milo's Tea Shares the Joy this Holiday Season with Donation to Feeding America

Partnering with Feeding America, Milo's Tea will help provide up to 1 million meals to kids and families this holiday season.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Milo's Tea Company , a family-owned business known for crafting tea using high-quality ingredients, is helping fans across the country Share the Joy with the launch of a new partnership with Feeding America®. As part of the new holiday campaign, Milo's Tea will provide up to 1 million meals* to families across the country through a donation to Feeding America, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States.

As a family-owned business committed to putting People First, Milo's Tea is proud to give back this holiday season. From now until December 25, Milo's will donate a meal* to a family in need for every Milo's product purchased. In addition, Milo's associates, joined by Feeding America Entertainment Council member Katie Lee Biegel, will be volunteering at a local Feeding America partner food bank in New York City on Monday, December 4 for a Day of Sharing Joy. The one-day volunteer initiative doesn't stop there. To share the joy across the country, Milo's TEAm members will also participate in a Day of Sharing Joy at Feeding America partner food banks in Birmingham, Tulsa, and Atlanta.

To continue to share delicious joy, Milo's Tea created the Share the Joy cookbook including delicious recipes using Milo's teas and lemonade, as well as beloved southern classics from the Carlton family kitchen, Katie Lee's Sweet Tea Brined Oven Fried Chicken, and festive creations made by notable influencer partners like Angel Rose Turner and Ansley Beutler. As part of this campaign, Milo's Tea encourages fans to help Share the Joy by downloading the cookbook, available at drinkmilos.com/sharethejoy. For each download, Milo's Tea will donate a meal to a family in need through Feeding America.

"This cookbook serves as an extension of our family's core values," said Tricia Wallwork, Milo's Tea Company Chair & CEO. "Milo's started from a simple family recipe and a desire to share joy with the local community. Seventy-seven years later, we have expanded Milo's nationally, and it's time to share the joy everywhere we can. This holiday season, Milo's is proud to partner with Feeding America, not only to share the joy of Milo's Tea Company, but also to share the joy of the holidays with the people they serve."

Sharing the joy doesn't stop there! In addition to the cookbook, Milo's Tea is encouraging its community to share the joy through a delicious giveaway. From now until December 25th, fans can enter to win a Milo's Tea giveaway including the Share the Joy cookbook, a three-month supply of Milo's, and an in-home meal for six with a professional chef. To participate, fans can enter by following @drinkmilos and commenting on plans to share joy by giving this holiday season using the hashtag #sharethemilosjoy.

For more information and to find Milo's Tea and Lemonade products near you, visit drinkmilos.com .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks. Milo's Tea Company guarantees a minimum of 1,500,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $150,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from November 1, 2023 – October 31, 2024.

About Milo's Tea Company

Milo's Tea Company is a family-owned, Certified Women Owned Business crafting high-quality, freshly brewed iced tea for 77 years. Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., Milo's has been brewing the best tasting, closest-to-homemade iced tea for three generations and counting. Milo's teas and lemonades taste just like homemade because its family recipe includes only a few simple ingredients and does not contain preservatives or added colors. Milo's is also committed to sustainability efforts, becoming a Platinum Certified Zero Waste manufacturer in 2020. To learn more about Milo's and find a store near you, visit www.drinkmilos.com.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

