The Social Impact Fund Releases its 10-Year Impact Report Highlighting the Power of Emerging Changemakers in Advancing Philanthropy

After a decade of experience, SIF highlights its ability to accelerate philanthropy with its fiscal sponsorship model, to help people do good, better!



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Impact Fund (SIF), a leading social impact sponsor to Hollywood and beyond, today released its 10-Year Impact Report, showcasing the organization's achievements in engaging individuals and organizations to create positive change. The report highlights the transformative role of fiscal sponsorship to foster an easier and more impactful philanthropic landscape, and details its incredible success over the past decade.

"SIF's 10-Year Impact Report is a testament to the incredible journey we have traveled over the past decade, our growth from a small nonprofit startup, to a reliable and trusted resource for diverse change makers and impact leaders," said Craig Cichy, Executive Director of SIF. "Since our inception, SIF has sponsored over 60 charitable initiatives and donor advised funds, which have collectively raised over $80 million in charitable funds, and we have awarded over 400 grants on behalf of our partners, amounting to $20 million to leading nonprofit organizations around the world."

Covering a wide spectrum of issue areas, SIF works with top industry changemakers, including John Legend, Ryan Reynolds, Kerry Washington, will.I.am, Cardi B, Shawn Mendes, Lily Collins, Bradley Cooper, The Kid Laroi, Tobey Maguire, Rosario Dawson, Chris Powell, Talia and Armani Jackson, Lilly Singh, among many others.

As SIF looks towards the future, it remains committed to making philanthropy efficient and accessible in even greater ways. "We are particularly proud to work with young and passionate changemakers, who are shaping the future of philanthropy with their innovative ideas and unwavering commitment to social justice," said Cichy, "The future of philanthropy is in the hands of youth and we are committed to supporting their efforts and leaning into the use of social media platforms to accelerate their impact."

To view SIF's 10-Year Impact Report, please visit click here .

About the Social Impact Fund

Founded in 2013, the Social Impact Fund's (SIF) mission is to inspire efficient and accessible philanthropy. We engage with change-making leaders in the entertainment and creative communities, and beyond, to accelerate their social impact. By removing the common administrative burdens to "doing good," SIF accelerates philanthropy by supporting an exciting and diverse network of social change makers through models of fiscal sponsorship. In August 2023, SIF was named as Philanthropic Organization of the Year by The Hollywood Reporter.

View original content:

SOURCE Social Impact Fund