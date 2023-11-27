Pop-Tarts® Will Unwrap the First-Ever Edible Mascot at the 2023 Pop-Tarts Bowl

Which team will make history by taking the first bite of the giant toaster pastry mascot at Pop-Tarts debut bowl game?

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The winning team of the upcoming Pop-Tarts® Bowl will go home with far more than just bragging rights and a Championship Trophy; they can also expect a belly full of the first-ever Edible Mascot. Because when Pop-Tarts® tackles College Football, no rituals are safe.

Pop-Tarts® unveils college football’s first edible mascot at the brand's inaugural bowl game (PRNewswire)

"For sixty years, Pop-Tarts has sacrificed everything in the name of Crazy Good flavor, so why wouldn't that include our beloved Football Mascot, too?" said Heidi Ray, Senior Director of Marketing, Pop-Tarts. "Since we announced our title sponsorship of the Pop-Tarts Bowl, fans have been speculating on the larger-than-life game day experiences we will be tackling, and this is the first of many traditions that fans can expect Pop-Tarts to upend on game day."

Pop-Tarts recently unveiled a new Creative Direction featuring "Agents of Crazy Good," an ingenious crew that come fully frosted and ready to challenge expectations for where the brand can show up next – all while rallying for a chance to be fans' next snack. The Pop-Tarts Bowl Mascot is an IRL manifestation of this campaign; it will run around the stadium interacting with fans and, when the final whistle blows, transform into a game-winning snack for the victors, just like in our most recent advertisements.

Stay tuned next week, following the Bowl Matchup Announcements, for additional Crazy Good moments Pop-Tarts® has in store for the first-ever Pop-Tarts Bowl, from concessions and Fan Fest to the entertainment on and off the field.

The 2023 Pop-Tarts® Bowl airs live on ESPN December 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET. The post-season showdown will unfold as representatives from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 conferences face off at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Follow Pop-Tarts on Instagram, TikTok or @PopTartsBowl on your favorite social media platform to see the unveiling of the first-ever Edible Mascot and keep up with all the Crazy Good fun to come.

About Kellanova

Kellanova (NYSE: K) is a leader in global snacking, international cereal and noodles, and North America frozen foods with a legacy stretching back more than 100 years. Powered by differentiated brands including Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats®, RXBAR®, Eggo®, MorningStar Farms®, Special K®, Coco Pops®, and more, Kellanova's vision is to become the world's best-performing snacks-led powerhouse, unleashing the full potential of our differentiated brands and our passionate people.

Kellanova is guided by our purpose to create better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. We are advancing sustainable and equitable access to food by addressing the intersection of hunger, sustainability, wellbeing, and equity, diversity & inclusion, with the ambition of creating Better Days for 4 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.Kellanova.com for more information.

About Florida Citrus Sports

Florida Citrus Sports is a not-for-profit event management organization dedicated to positively impacting the Orlando region while enhancing the quality of life in Central Florida through world-class events, including the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the Pop-Tarts Bowl, the Florida Blue Florida Classic, the FC Series and the Camping World Kickoff. For more information, visit FloridaCitrusSports.com

Pop-Tarts® unveils college football’s first edible mascot at the brand's inaugural bowl game (PRNewswire)

Kellanova (PRNewsfoto/Kellanova) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellanova