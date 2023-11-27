Trend Micro Delivers Visibility to Entire Kill Chain by Uniting Global Threat Feeds and Generative AI-Powered Platform

Best data will determine industry's most valuable AI engine, and Trend Micro takes the lead

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced today its latest evolution in generative AI: the integration of its leading global threat intelligence and millions of diverse sensor types to enhance outcomes for its flagship Trend Vision One™ cybersecurity platform.

Trend's AI-powered platform blocked more than 146 billion threats worldwide in 2022.

In 2022, Trend handled over six trillion threat queries from customers across 65+ countries. Using AI trained on this data, Trend blocked more than 146 billion threats, three billion of which were ransomware.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "AI is only as strong as the data it's trained on. We have undisputed leadership in native threat intelligence that empowers us to simplify output for informed actions. Our approach represents our commitment to threat-informed cybersecurity, leveraging global insights to deliver the most intelligent AI in the industry."

The analyst community agrees data is critical to delivering improved AI outcomes in cybersecurity. A distinguished analyst at research firm IDC declares that "Data is the enabling infrastructure for security AI," and that "the key to enabling outcomes in security is not about the AI; it is about the data."

Trend's leadership in the industry stands on the unparalleled breadth and depth of its data collection. Its data diversity is characterized not just by volume but by high-quality analysis, curation and labeling to reveal impactful and highly usable insights.

Specifically, Trend leverages:

Global Insights : Trend Vision One™, the most informed and adaptive platform in cybersecurity, with threat insights captured by millions of sensors and trillions of threat queries from over 500,000 global commercial customers.

Diverse Telemetry S ources : Data from more sensor types—including endpoint, mobile, OT / IoT, server, network, cloud, email, identity, and more—delivers an unmatched and holistic security overview. Diverse telemetry sources provide data from all steps of the attack kill chain to boost AI capabilities.

Human Research Expertise : Locally curated and globally relevant threat data from 14 research labs and over 500 threat researchers around the world enhances global analysis and insights. Trend's partnership with global law enforcement on high-profile cases reinforces the value of its unique and detailed insights into cybercriminal activities.

The Zero Day Initiative™: The world's largest bug bounty program, driving vulnerability insights and protecting Trend customers up to 79 days ahead of the industry before a breach can occur on zero-day vulnerabilities.

To learn more about the AI-powered Trend Vision One™ platform, visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/products/one-platform.html

Cyber threats are borderless. Trend has the most geographically diverse customer base in the security industry, compiles the most comprehensive global threat intelligence, and reaches geographies through unrivaled local sensors that other vendors do not have comprehensive insights or access to.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of AI-enabled threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

