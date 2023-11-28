Cisco Doubles Down on Network Assurance with AWS

News Summary:

Cisco delivers seamless integration between ThousandEyes and Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor.

ThousandEyes' unmatched cloud and Internet visibility combined with AWS's Internet health and performance insights will allow a complete view of an application's entire service delivery path, across private environments, the public Internet and into AWS's network.

Customers benefit from new operational insights and recommendations enabling them to optimize deployments and assure exceptional digital experiences for any AWS-hosted application.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS re:Invent -- Today at AWS re:Invent 2023, Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) announced new integrations between Cisco ThousandEyes and Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor (CWIM), a new Internet monitoring service from Amazon Web Services (AWS). The first-of-its-kind integration empowers customers with unparalleled visibility into their cloud deployments, enabling them to deliver unmatched optimized digital experiences.

Cisco Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cisco) (PRNewswire)

With this new integration, customers can leverage operational insights to ensure optimal placement of AWS instances and monitoring coverage based on user traffic profiles. This integration comes on the heels of ThousandEyes announcing AWS Network Path Enrichment, giving customers deeper visibility into AWS by enriching ThousandEyes Path Visualization with data from AWS data sources—helping customers work more collaboratively with providers to resolve issues that are impacting application performance.

Building upon the existing relationship between AWS and Cisco , the new integration demonstrates Cisco's deep commitment to its end-to-end network assurance vision. Cisco securely and sustainably connects everyone to everything and assures the digital experience of every one of those connections. By working with AWS, Cisco is delivering on its promise to provide visibility into every domain that impacts digital experience—whether user, enterprise, Internet, or cloud—so it can ultimately provide artificial intelligence (AI)-driven insights, recommendations, and remediations to support the digital transformation of every customer, wherever they are on their journey.

"Since launching one year ago, Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor has delivered real-time insights into the traffic and performance of our customers' AWS VPCs, CloudFront distributions, and Workspaces towards Internet destinations. In-depth Internet visibility is critical to our customers, so we're excited to combine forces with ThousandEyes to provide a comprehensive view of Internet health."

— Robert Kennedy, VP of AWS Border Network Engineering, AWS

"Connectivity is key to Sutherland's business model and to our customer interactions. Cloud visibility is a big part of that and with ThousandEyes' end-to-end visibility all the way from our employees' home environments to AWS, we're able to quickly catch and resolve issues which allows us to deliver consistent high-quality application experiences to both our employees and customers."

—Ted Sanfilippo, VP Infrastructure, Head of Global Network Services and GTOC, Sutherland

"Customers today need to assure digital experiences over any network—the ones they own and the ones they don't. As the leader in Internet visibility, Cisco is on a mission to deliver unmatched, end-to-end network assurance. Today's integration with AWS demonstrates our shared commitment to empower our customers to more effectively monitor and manage their cloud environments."

— Mohit Lad, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Network Assurance, Cisco, and Co-Founder, ThousandEyes

For more information and live demos visit ThousandEyes at AWS re:Invent at booth #1621. Join our Lightning Talk on the exhibit floor: NET102-S, "Extending ThousandEyes visibility to the AWS network," November 28 at 3:30 PM - 3:50 PM (PDT)

Availability

AWS Marketplace . The Amazon CloudWatch Internet Monitor integration will be available in Cisco ThousandEyes in spring 2024. The ThousandEyes platform is available for purchase today in

Additional Resources

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on X at @Cisco .



Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word partner does not imply a partnership relationship between Cisco and any other company.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cisco Systems, Inc.