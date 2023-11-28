SOPHiA GENETICS Expands Relationship with Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino

Largest health center in Italy uses SOPHiA DDM™ Platform on Microsoft Azure to expand data-driven medicine capabilities while ensuring accuracy and security

BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH), a cloud-native software company in the healthcare space and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced the expansion of its relationship with the Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino located in Turin, Italy. The hospital, which used SOPHiA GENETICS after a public tender in 2021 to optimize workflows and support research in the areas of hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, solid tumors, hematology and rare disease, will further expand its usage of the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform to support research on homologous recombination repair (HRR) biomarkers that indicate treatment options for ovarian, prostate, breast and pancreatic cancers.

Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino is part of one of the largest university hospitals and health systems in Europe. As such, the institution cares for thousands of people each year and is responsible for the efficient, accurate and secure analysis of a vast amount of genomic data.

"The ability to partner with a technology provider that can help efficiently decipher the expansive amount of data from raw next generation sequencing (NGS) data – and guarantee security of such data – is of paramount importance to our institution," said Dr. Barbara Pasini, Head of the Medical Genetics Unit, Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino. "The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform, which leverages the cloud infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, answers our needs by providing the secure analysis of all data coupled with simplified insights."

NGS is helping to revolutionize the research of several cancers and rare diseases, yet it yields extremely large and complex datasets for analysis. The Microsoft Azure-powered SOPHiA DDM™ Platform uses artificial intelligence and machine learning with patented technologies to streamline the analysis of raw NGS data and generate biologically actionable insights, which can speed the research process and ultimately lead to better health outcomes.

SOPHiA GENETICS has worked with Microsoft to further the democratization of data-driven medicine. Using the secure, cloud-based infrastructure of Microsoft Azure, SOPHiA GENETICS offers a solution via the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform that helps break the data silos and facilitate data-sharing and research advancements.

"The SOPHiA DDM™ Platform has helped us to optimize our research in specific cancer types, such as the recently added analysis on ovarian and prostate tumors, that may contain somatic BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene variants. The platform has enabled our researchers analyzing tumor samples to more quickly come to data-driven conclusions and move towards the practice of precision medicine," said Dr. Francia di Celle and Dr. Bonello, of the Molecular Pathology Laboratory, Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino.

"The partnership between SOPHiA GENETICS and Microsoft provides clients such as Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino with convenience and flexibility to implement the technology solutions necessary to suit their needs, while ensuring peace of mind that their data is secure," said Kevin Puylaert, Managing Director, EMEA, SOPHiA GENETICS. "We are excited to be expanding our work with organizations that recognize the innovative power of precision medicine and the elevated standard of care it can provide to patients."

"Together we're not only enhancing operational efficiency but also unveiling unprecedented potential within medical and genomic data landscapes by leveraging Azure for data ingestion and data management in the SOPHiA DDM™ Platform. This new era of cooperation allows healthcare providers to bolster their capabilities in managing multimodal data, which paves the way for deriving profound insights conducive to enhanced patient care," said Elena Bonfiglioli, General Manager, WW Healthcare, Global Pharma and Life Sciences, Microsoft. "Microsoft is pleased to continue supporting SOPHiA GENETICS' mission to democratize data-driven medicine by providing secure and scalable cloud infrastructure."

