RLDatix to Acquire Breitenbach Software Engineering GmbH

Acquisition will enrich RLDatix's workforce management capabilities in the German market while accelerating its global vision of connected healthcare operations.

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany and CHICAGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of connected healthcare operations software and services, announced today an agreement to acquire Breitenbach Software Engineering GmbH ("Breitenbach"), a Germany-based integrated solutions provider specializing in workforce management.

By combining RLDatix's decades of experience in implementing best practices across healthcare operations at an international scale with Breitenbach's deep expertise in the German market, the company will be poised to deliver invaluable perspectives to both new and existing customers.

"The acquisition of Breitenbach is an exciting opportunity to expand our workforce management offerings in Germany, building upon RLDatix's expertise in connected healthcare operations" said Jeff Surges, RLDatix CEO. "As we continue to invest in solutions enabling safer care delivery around the world, we remain dedicated to developing solutions that meet the needs of the German market and beyond."

"Breitenbach's team will be a tremendous addition to RLDatix. Their unique experience and expertise will be essential as we continue delivering excellent workforce management software and services in Germany, now at a greater scale," said Matthias Scholtz, RLDatix General Manager, who will lead the combined company. "We are excited to welcome the entire Breitenbach team into the RLDatix family."

Delivering leading workforce management solutions has been a key global priority for RLDatix in recent years. In September 2021, RLDatix completed its acquisition of UK-based Allocate Software, a workforce management solutions provider for healthcare organizations around the world. Its Optima product line has been operating successfully in Germany for several years, enabling healthcare facilities to optimize their workforce operations through safer, more efficient scheduling and staffing management.

Wolfgang Breitenbach, founder of Breitenbach Software, added: "After 43 years at the helm of this company, I am eager to embrace new opportunities. I am confident that RLDatix will not only carry forward the Breitenbach legacy, but also provide an excellent environment where our employees and customers will continue to thrive within the RLDatix global community."

"Joining forces with RLDatix will mark a significant milestone for our company," said Markus Röhler, co-managing director of Breitenbach Software, who will join as Vice President of Healthcare and Public at RLDatix.

RLDatix's team of more than 2,000 support solutions across risk and safety, compliance, provider and workforce management – empowering over 6,000 customers in 20 countries through connected healthcare operations. The integration of Breitenbach, with over 700 customers supported by 50 employees across three locations in Germany, will further solidify RLDatix's international market position.

The transaction is scheduled to close early 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, which are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

About Breitenbach Software Engineering GmbH

For over four decades, Breitenbach Software Engineering has been a standard-bearer in software development across various industries. With a specialization in human resources and operational data collection, the company has earned a reputation for its high-quality and innovative solutions. Catering to 700 clients in Europe, Breitenbach provides customized solutions in areas such as time management, human resource management, and data collection. Their software is distinguished by its platform independence and capacity for real-time calculations, making it an ideal choice for adaptable and future-oriented needs. Through its longstanding commitment to development and partnerships, Breitenbach has established itself as a reliable partner in the digital transformation sector, continuously influencing the field.

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to improve healthcare by enabling a world where patients receive the best and safest care possible. Trusted by thousands of clients around the world, our connected healthcare operations platform combines software and trusted services to empower organizations with critical data insights across risk, safety, compliance, provider lifecycle and workforce management. Our user-centric approach provides a holistic, real-time view of healthcare operations, connecting disparate information across the enterprise – thus giving organizational leadership the contextualized data they need to make better informed decisions. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders.

