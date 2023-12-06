Guaranteed Rate Insurance Earns Safeco Insurance 2023 Agent For The Future™ Award

SCHAUMBERG, Ill., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Guaranteed Rate Insurance is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Safeco Insurance Agent for the Future Award, Outstanding Agency Overall winner for 2023. This prestigious award recognizes Guaranteed Rate Insurance for its forward-thinking and innovative approach to insurance, as well as its commitment to adapting to changing market conditions and staying ahead of emerging trends.

"Guaranteed Rate Insurance is honored to receive the Safeco Insurance Agent for the Future Award for 2023," said Jeff Wingate, Executive Vice President and Head of Insurance for Guaranteed Rate Insurance. "We are committed to embracing new technologies, enhancing the customer experience, and fostering an inclusive workplace culture. This award is a testament to our dedication to innovation and growth, and we are proud to be recognized as an Outstanding Agency Overall."

About Guaranteed Rate Insurance:

Guaranteed Rate Insurance is a national insurance brokerage, licensed in all 50 states, that offers comprehensive personal, commercial, specialty, and life insurance products. Founded in 2008, Guaranteed Rate Insurance is owned by Guaranteed Rate, the second-largest retail mortgage lender in the country. Guaranteed Rate Insurance has built a reputation on providing customers with impeccable service as demonstrated by its 98% customer satisfaction rate*. Combining a growing team of insurance agents and a robust digital platform, Guaranteed Rate Insurance searches for great rates from more than 100 top-rated insurance carriers, while providing a "personal shopping" experience. Visit rate.com/insurance for more information.

*98% Customer Satisfaction: Data Source is Guaranteed Rate's Client Satisfaction Surveys (Averaged 2020-2021)

About Agent for the Future

Liberty Mutual Insurance and Safeco Insurance believe in the enduring value of independent agents, and the Agent for the Future™ platform was born out of that belief. Agent for the Future™ exists to help independent insurance agents succeed and thrive now and into the future. On the Agent for the Future™ website, you'll find original research, actionable insights from insurance experts, and case studies highlighting the tactics winning agents are using to grow and thrive.

For more information about Agent for the Future™, visit www.AgentForTheFuture.com.

