Nanoprecise's Strategic Leadership Changes Reveal Enhanced Focus on Customer Experience

EDMONTON, Canada, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanoprecise Sci Corp, a global leader in predictive maintenance and machine health monitoring solutions, proudly announces organizational changes aimed at fortifying its commitment to delivering an exceptional customer journey. These strategic shifts are designed to enhance customer support, streamline operations, and position the company for continued exceptional growth in 2024.

Key Leadership Appointments:

Graham Kawulka, Chief Operating Officer & President:

Recognizing his outstanding leadership and operational expertise, Graham Kawulka has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer and President. Over the span of his diverse 20-year career, Graham has proven himself as a dynamic leader. His passion for blending technology and socioeconomic problem-solving aligns seamlessly with the company's vision, and his track record of building businesses, fostering relationships, and cultivating strong teams makes him an exceptional fit. He will work with each of the primary departments in the business to define and align optimal performance metrics and leadership values. By creating a spirit of collaboration throughout the organization, Graham will ensure the organization stays on budget and delivers on the 5 year strategic plan, while attracting the talent to achieve the business goals.

Brian Richmond, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO):

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is excited to announce the appointment of Brian Richmond as Chief Revenue Officer. With a distinguished 21-year career in the US Navy and significant experience as the Head of Solutions Architecture, Brian is passionate about optimizing digital solutions to maximize the benefit to the customer. His wealth of experience and proven track record in driving revenue growth, make him a valuable addition to Nanoprecise. In his role as CRO, Brian will lead initiatives to enhance revenue streams and prioritize customer-centric strategies.

Rachel Green, VP of Global Customer Experience & Success

Welcoming Rachel Green as the new VP of Global Customer Experience & Success, Nanoprecise Sci Corp underscores its commitment to delivering a world-class customer journey. In her decade-plus journey, she has refined customer-centric cultures and utilized data-driven insights to optimize CX outcomes. What distinguishes her approach is a persistent focus on constructing high-performing teams, and inspiring talented individuals to collaborate seamlessly toward shared goals. With Rachel at the helm of Customer Experience and Success, Nanoprecise Sci Corp is poised to deliver a world-class customer experience as she spearheads strategies to elevate customer satisfaction, loyalty, and engagement.

These strategic organizational changes affirm Nanoprecise Sci Corp's unwavering dedication to placing the customer at the centre of their operations. By investing in top-tier leadership talent, the company aims to elevate its services, ensuring that customers experience is seamless and rewarding. Founder and CEO, Sunil Vedula, highlighted the significance of these changes, stating, "Our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences has led to these strategic organizational shifts. With a customer-centric mindset ingrained in our culture, we are poised to set new industry benchmarks, providing our clients with not just solutions but an exceptional journey."

About Nanoprecise Sci Corp

Nanoprecise Sci Corp is a pioneer in technological innovation, specializing in the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and IIoT technology for predictive asset maintenance and reducing the carbon footprint of manufacturing plants. Committed to precision and efficiency, the company empowers businesses across sectors to optimize their operations. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Nanoprecise continues to drive positive change and deliver unparalleled value through cutting-edge solutions.

