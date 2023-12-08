MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS TEAMSTERS RATIFY CONTRACT

Members Make Significant Gains in Latest Contract

MOUND, Minn., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters with the Department of Public Works in the City of Mound have voted overwhelmingly to ratify a new three-year contract.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters) (PRNewswire)

"Congratulations to these essential workers on their new and improved contract," said Erik Skoog, President of Local 320 in Minneapolis. "Our members are tough, they stood united and won base wage increases from $5.00 to nearly $8.00 per hour over the next 36 months. That's Teamster power!"

The agreement includes increases to workers' boot allowance, life insurance, call back pay, an additional paid holiday, and significant wage increases. Over the length of the contract, base wages will increase 19 percent for maintenance workers and 22 percent for lead workers.

"Public works employees like us are relied upon to come in during the harshest conditions to ensure all utilities are functioning properly and maintain the roads so they are free from ice and snow," said Dustin Koskela, a lead worker in the Parks Division and Local 320 shop steward. "We take pride in our work, and we know what we deserve. We are glad that we found common ground with the city, and now we have the best contract we've ever had."

Teamsters Local 320 represents a wide variety of public sector workers throughout Minnesota. For more information go to teamsterslocal320.org.

