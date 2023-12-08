Santa Takes Center Stage in Fan-Favorite Airblown® Inflatables from Gemmy

Eye-Catching Santa Inflatables That Deliver Big-Time on Holiday Cheer
DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Topping the charts as consumer favorites this holiday season are large, giant and colossal Airblown® Inflatables featuring the one and only Santa Claus. Driving or flying, on his own or in a festive scene, consumers want their Santa big, bold and full of holiday spirit!
Fan-Favorite Large Airblown® Inflatables:
- The Clauses with Reindeer Family: This family-friendly scene delivers all the warm fuzzies with Santa, Mrs. Claus holding a fawn, and a mama and papa reindeer standing on a bed of snow. (7.5-ft)
- Santa and Reindeer in Car: Embarking on a holiday journey, Santa and his reindeer passenger cruise in a red car with candy cane accents, peppermint wheels, a decorated wreath, and a joyous Christmas tree in the back. (8-ft)
- Santa's Delivery Truck: A modern twist on his classic sleigh, Santa leans out of a light blue delivery truck with snowflake rims and is accompanied by a festive penguin. (8-ft)
- Waving Santa: With his arm extended in a friendly wave, Santa smiles cheerfully and spreads holiday spirit to all. (9-ft)
- Animated Airways: Featuring a spinning propeller, pilot Santa waves from a red and green "North Pole Airways" plane. (8-ft)
- Santa as Nutcracker: Styled with luxe metallic and fuzzy-plush fabrics, Santa resembles a Nutcracker and holds a Christmas tree and beautifully wrapped presents. (8-ft)
Fan-Favorite Giant & Colossal Airblown® Inflatables
- Santa with Sleigh and Reindeer: Magnificent and magical, this red and green sleigh with Santa and three reindeer is adorned with gold metallic accents and snowflakes. (12-ft)
- Santa with Gift: This giant jolly Santa holds a candy cane in one hand and a wrapped green gift box in the other. (12-ft)
- Metallic Accent Christmas Tree: For good measure, include a Christmas tree decorated with candy canes, peppermints, and red and gold metallic ornaments in your display! (10-ft)
Go big and go bold with Santa this holiday season. Merry Christmas and happy decorating from Gemmy!
