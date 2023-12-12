BUILD-A-BEAR ADDS HEART TO THE HOLIDAY WITH NEW "GLISTEN AND THE MERRY MISSION" MOVIE, IN-STORE EXPERIENCES AND SPECIAL PROMOTIONS FOR FUN FAMILY MEMORY MAKING

Join the Merry Mission! Meet Glisten the Enchanted Snow Deer, Explore the New Holiday Collection Including the Magical Bearlieve Bear, and Enjoy the Festive Film Now on Major Digital Platforms

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Build-A-Bear is spreading holiday cheer as the season hits its peak with family events and the digital release of its new movie, "Glisten and the Merry Mission", which was inspired by the company's multi-year holiday bestselling plush collection featuring the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. After an exclusive theatrical release, the film, which has been lauded by critics as a "Christmas movie for kids that is sweetly charming, adorably silly and full of good cheer," and "a positive message about believing in the magic of Christmas," is now available on major digital platforms, including Apple, Google and Amazon as well as the company's website. In celebration of the season, Build-A-Bear announces today that it is providing a limited time $10 coupon with the purchase of the film at buildabear.com for use online or in stores through the end of January.

The Merry Mission experience has long been a family tradition for Build-A-Bear fans and this year the Workshops have been transformed to reflect the magic of the holiday movie, including the beloved "bear builder" associates donning elf costumes to bring "Santa's Workshop" to life. Festive fun continues with Glisten joining Santa's reindeer and a variety of other furry friends in a limited time holiday promotion at participating Workshops plus children can also meet a Glisten costumed character at select Build-A-Bear locations! To find out more about special Glisten appearances, visit In-Store Events: Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com).

Also, new this year at Build-A-Bear is the cuddly and lovable Bearlieve Bear that actually "comes to life" with blinking eyes, sounds and wiggling ears, as it responds to your touch and voice. As guests exclaim, "I BELIEVE!", this one-of-a-kind truly magical experience represents the first animatronic make-your-own plush Build-A-Bear has ever offered. Watch the video here on this unique bear: Bearlieve Bear | Shop Now (buildabear.com).

"Build-A-Bear is on a Merry Mission to bring joyous moments to families this season," said Julia Fitzgerald, Chief Marketing Officer at Build-A-Bear. "From our newest holiday plush collection, to wonderful in-store experiences, to watching our new film, "Glisten and the Merry Mission", we love being a part of our guests' holiday traditions."

As last-minute wish lists are checked twice, Build-A-Bear gift cards are a PAWsome stocking-stuffer that is sure to provide an immersive experience and create lasting memories for the whole family. To help you complete your Merry Mission this year, select Build-A-Bear Workshops are offering a $10 Build-A-Bear "cash card" with the purchase a $50 gift card that can be redeemed in stores or online for a limited time. Convenient e-gift cards are also available online.

About the Movie:

Glisten and the Merry Mission follows a young elfling, Marzipan, and her mother Cinnameg, the newly minted manager of Santa's troubled North Pole workshop. Marzipan must believe in the magic of the season to help save Christmas, which leads to the adventure of a lifetime and the search to rediscover the enchanted snow deer, Glisten. The pursuit of their merry mission is aided by Santa and a colorful cadre of reindeer and elves. The film features a variety of award-winning celebrity voice talent including Leona Lewis, Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinze Jr., Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus and Trinity Bliss. The new film, rated "G" for General Audiences, is expected to have a multi-generational appeal. Find out more at Build-A-Bear® | Glisten and the Merry Mission Movie (buildabear.com).

About Build-A-Bear®

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to "add a little more heart to life" appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own "furry friends" to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar experience locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experiences on buildabear.com including its online "Bear-Builder", the animated "Bear Builder 3D Workshop" and its age-gated, adult-focused "Bear Cave". In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $467.9 million in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.

About Build-A-Bear Entertainment

Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a division of Build-A-Bear Workshop, the IP-based company best known for its memorable and unique 'build-your-own' retail concept, has been actively creating a variety of content while cultivating the right relationships to bring this content to guests. The company has produced several feature-length films in conjunction with Foundation Media Partners, including Honey Girls, Deliver By Christmas and Christmas CEO. Both companies are working together on a number of projects, including the reimagination of the story of Goldilocks and the Three Bears with Hello Sunshine. In addition, the highly anticipated documentary, Unstuffed: A Build-A-Bear Story, from award-winning director Taylor Morden, which chronicles the compelling journey of Build-A-Bear's rise from a 1997 retail-tainment start-up, to a successful multi-million-dollar public company, will debut this fall.

