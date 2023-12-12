FundamentalVR Recognized as a Growth and Innovation Leader in Frost & Sullivan's Radar Report for Medical VR Training and Education

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FundamentalVR , a global leader in immersive surgical training, is proud to announce its distinguished recognition as a growth and innovation leader in Frost & Sullivan's recent Radar Report . Accelerating the adoption of digital surgery through its platform, Fundamental Surgery , the company stands out for scaling solutions across a broad spectrum of use cases and capabilities, including endovascular, robotics, ophthalmology, urology, orthopedics, and spine.

Utilizing the robust Frost Radar™ analytical tool, Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies based on their commitment to continuous innovation and their ability to translate innovations into sustained growth. The comprehensive analyses cover the entire industry value chain, identifying organizations adept at developing growth strategies through visionary foresight and effective navigation of emerging challenges and opportunities.

"From using standalone headsets and simulation content for training and education to providing haptic VR hands-on skills development for new techniques or devices, FundamentalVR is one of the few medical VR providers in the market truly scaling solutions across a wide spectrum of use cases and capabilities," said Alaa Saayed, Senior Program Director, Digital Content Services at Frost & Sullivan.

With the rapid evolution of surgical training methods, this recognition underscores FundamentalVR's commitment to enhancing surgical proficiency, cost-effectively expediting human capabilities through precision simulation, and, as a result, improving patient outcomes globally.

Key Insights from the Report:

Innovation in Medical VR: FundamentalVR is a global leader in VR simulations for surgical training and education, serving a diverse range of medical device and pharmaceutical companies. With a large team of simulation experts, engineers, data scientists, artists and consultant surgeons across Boston , London , and Cincinnati , the company's flagship offering, Fundamental Surgery, accelerates learning and skills acquisition for surgeons in various disciplines.

Platform Flexibility: The company's platform offers a flexible range of immersive experiences, from standalone headset VR to full haptic simulator solutions. StandaloneVR and HapticVR, the patented kinesthetic haptic system, enhance surgeons' experiences with accurate physical sensations.

Comprehensive Suite of Tools: CollaborationVR, Data Dashboard, and Fundamental Core (SDK) complement the immersive offerings, providing a comprehensive suite for up to 50 users to collaborate, collect performance data insights, and build and publish content effectively.

Innovation in Action: Over the past 21 months, FundamentalVR has showcased transformative applications of haptic VR in ophthalmology, expanded its portfolio to include endovascular surgery, collaborated with industry leaders, and raised $20 million in funding. The company continues to invest 25% of its resources into research and development.

Exceptional Growth: FundamentalVR has experienced triple-digit growth over the last three years.

"We are proud to see our work recognized in this year's Frost & Sullivan's Radar Report. Our focus on scalable, hardware-agnostic software platform solutions has propelled us to the forefront of medical VR, enabling us to enhance the skills and capabilities of surgeons globally," said Richard Vincent, Co-Founder and CEO of FundamentalVR. "As we continue to invest in research and development, we are driven to expand our offerings, strengthen partnerships, and contribute to the evolution of healthcare education."

About FundamentalVR

Global leader in immersive surgical training, FundamentalVR was founded with the mission to accelerate human capability in surgery and medicine through virtual technologies to improve patient outcomes. The company's innovative approach accelerates the industry shift towards digital surgery, addressing the competency gap in training for intelligent operating rooms. Its purpose-built Fundamental Surgery platform allows for full rehearsal of medical and surgical procedures, and its patented HapticVR™ technology mimics the physical touch, weight, resistance and feedback of surgical actions and accurately simulates the sensations of soft tissue, bone textures and muscle. With over 15,000 competency-building sessions conducted globally and accredited by and affiliated with institutions like AAO, AAOS and Royal College of Surgeons of England, FundamentalVR remains committed to elevating performance and training skilled surgeons and OR teams at scale. For more information, please visit FundamentalVR.com

