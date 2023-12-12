NAME A MOOSE AFTER YOUR MOM? YES, YOU CANADA

Expedia, Destination Canada and Canadian Chef Matty Matheson Invite Americans to Become a Part of Canadian Culture, Literally

On December 14, the First Travelers to Book on YesYouCanada.com Get to Name Something Iconically Canadian

SEATTLE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, why not give the gift of a lifetime by naming a pond hockey team, a limited-edition craft brew or a moose after someone you love? Travelers can name each of these things and more starting on December 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, when Expedia® will release 13 one-of-a-kind offerings that will have people racing to discover — and name — a unique piece of Canadian culture, including a real, live moose living at the Yukon Wildlife Preserve.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9179053-expedia-destination-canada-yesyoucanada-campaign/

To launch the YesYouCanada campaign, Expedia has enlisted the help of New Brunswick-born acclaimed chef, restauranteur, actor and executive producer Matty Matheson, who explains: "My love for Canada runs deep, so I'm excited to team up with Expedia and Destination Canada to help people get to know my country the way I know it and invite them to make a little piece of 'Canadiana' their own. Each of these nameable items are iconically Canadian and completely one of a kind."

From an ice fishing shack on Lake Winnipeg to a train seat with a breathtaking view of the Canadian Rockies, each of the 13 nameable items up for grabs on Expedia's YesYouCanada hub have been selected in partnership with Canadian tourism agency Destination Canada, the National Tourism Organization, to inspire travelers to become a small part of Canadian culture. By visiting the hub, U.S. travelers will uncover hidden gems, local businesses, incredible places to stay, and experiences that can only be found in Canada.

Priced at $20.23 each and bookable on a first-come, first-served basis, nameable items can be booked on www.yesyoucanada.com and include:

"The chance to name one of these items after a loved one comes at a perfect time as many of us are struggling to finish up holiday shopping lists. Any father-in-law would be blown away by the priceless gift of a hockey team named in their honor," says Melanie Fish, head of Expedia Group Brands public relations. "At Expedia, we know that experiences make for more meaningful gifts than things, so whether it's naming a moose or taking the family on a Canadian getaway, this is your invitation to think outside the box this holiday season."

Name a piece of Canada starting at 9 a.m. Eastern Standard Time on December 14, 2023. Each will be bookable on a first-come, first-served basis on www.yesyoucanada.com and include naming rights and a white glove fulfillment experience courtesy of Expedia. In addition to the nameable items, the site features travel inspiration and custom curated packages to help travelers plan an epic trip to Canada. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

About Expedia

Expedia® is one of the world's leading full-service travel brands, with a mission of helping travelers get the most out of every trip they take by providing everything they need all in one place and ensuring they feel supported every step of the way.

Our commitment to insights matched with our unprecedented scale allows us to understand our travelers better than anyone else, delivering exactly what they need, when they need it. Our personalized experiences, backed by incredible technology, enable us to deliver the widest selection of product offerings across accommodations, transportation, activities and experiences that help you get the most out of your journey.

Use our mobile app or visit www.expedia.com to plan your journey with us.

© 2023 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia and the Airplane logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. CST# 2029030-50.

Follow Expedia on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Twitter and YouTube. Visit our Newsroom to stay up to date on all Expedia Group Brands news.

About Destination Canada

At Destination Canada, we believe that tourism enhances the wealth and wellbeing of Canadians and enriches the lives of visitors. Our mission is to influence supply and build demand for the benefit of locals, communities and visitors through leading research, alignment with public and private sectors, and marketing Canada nationally and abroad.

Knowing that diversity is our greatest asset, we promote Canada as a premier four-season leisure and business tourism destination around the country and world in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States. In addition, our Business Events team leverage in-depth global market analysis to target international clusters aligned with Canada's priority economic sectors.

Destination Canada is a Crown corporation wholly owned by the Government of Canada. For further information visit www.destinationcanada.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Expedia