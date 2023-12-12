Pier59 Studios Leads Sustainable Advertising Production Movement with Neiman Marcus' "New Frontiers" Campaign

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pier59 Studios—a global leader in the movement to reduce the carbon footprint of the $350 billion dollar per year advertising production industry—today announced their collaboration with Nieman Marcus to develop the Fall 2023 campaign, "New Frontiers." Leveraging cutting-edge virtual production technology, this collaboration covered six film locations — from Dallas to the moon — all within a single day. The resulting digital campaign not only celebrates Neiman Marcus' rich heritage and innovative spirit, but also underscores the luxury retailer's commitment to eco-conscious and sustainable practices.

What sets this initiative apart is the substantial reduction in carbon emissions achieved by the production team. The 30 crew members involved never left the confines of Pier59 Studios in Chelsea Piers, Manhattan, eliminating the need for extensive travel, thereby reducing the campaign's carbon footprint to virtually zero. Their innovative approach, driven by technology and creative talent, not only delivered a visually stunning experience but also provided enormous cost reductions.

"New Frontiers" signifies a new era for Neiman Marcus, spearheaded by Ryan Ross, President of Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights, with creative direction from Nabil Aliffi, Chief Brand Officer. Ross emphasized the campaign's importance, saying, "Our fall campaign is a celebration of Neiman Marcus' history and core values, guiding us toward a future of excellence. Through initiatives like the 'New Frontiers' campaign, we aim to provide unique experiences and expert curation to the American luxury customer, fueling our growth strategy and revolutionizing luxury experiences."

Renowned photographer Arnaud Lajeunie, responsible for capturing the campaign's imagery and videos, employed state-of-the-art Virtual Production technology and the world's largest high-resolution LED screens dedicated to advertising at Pier59 Studios. This approach allowed for the creation of dream-like scenes across various American landscapes, achieving stunning visual effects in-camera by seamlessly blending digital backdrops with practical sets using virtual production technology.

Pier59 Studios' virtual production studio offers a diverse range of digitally created environments, featuring real-time computer-generated imagery in 2D, 2.5D, and fully integrated 3D Unreal Engine scenes. This approach provides unparalleled creative flexibility and a cost-effective, resource-efficient alternative to traditional green screen setups.

Founded in 1995 by Federico Pignatelli and his Art and Fashion Group Corporation, Pier59 Studios is a 110,000-square-foot premier photography and multimedia Studios located at Chelsea Piers in New York City. As the largest production facility complex in the world for the production of media advertising, with over 60,000 advertising productions in its 28 years of activity, Pier59 Studios is equipped with state-of-the-art technology to accommodate the needs of photographers, videographers, designers, advertising agencies, and television spot production companies. The facility features eleven column-free studio spaces, including a 6,000 square-foot Virtual Production sound stage designed for all type of advertising productions, as well as live performances and corporate special events, and nine studios are optimized for both natural and artificial lighting and feature movable retractable walls, offering unparalleled modular flexibility in space for a wide range of production needs and special events.

