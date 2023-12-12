Q'Apel Medical Inc. Launches "Hippo" The New Generation Aspiration System for Stroke Thrombectomy

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Q'Apel Medical Inc. launches a new generation aspiration technology - the 072 Hippo Aspiration System, developed for patients suffering from a stroke due to a large vessel occlusion.

The recent FDA cleared stroke system, comprised of the 072 Hippo Aspiration Catheter and its Cheetah companion, represents a paradigm shift in emergent neurovascular intervention. The proprietary adaptive tip of the Hippo catheter redefines precision in clot engagement and removal, ensuring tailored performance for varying clot morphologies and sizes. This unique feature offers physicians real-time visibility and control during the critical phases of the procedure, providing insights previously unavailable. Visibility is crucial for the physician in confirming engagement with the culprit blockage, improving the odds for high first-pass success, and fewer passes, leading to better functional outcomes for stroke victims.

The adaptive tip of the Hippo catheter is complemented by the Cheetah, a flexible guiding companion designed to accelerate delivery of Hippo to the face of the clot. Together, Hippo and Cheetah create a synergistic system ensuring unparalleled speed, precision, and integration in thrombectomy procedures and is the ideal complement to Q'Apel's market-leading Walrus Balloon Guide Catheter.

"Our initial experience with the Hippo Aspiration System really demonstrated outstanding system performance. In my opinion, the impact of a highly visible and adaptive catheter tip is superior to other aspiration systems. I can determine when my catheter is engaged with the clot, as I could see the tip conforming to the thrombus. Once the thrombus was removed, the petals returned to their original state, so I knew I had success", said Raymond Turner, MD, Endovascular Neurosurgeon at PRISMA Health, Greenville, SC. "This adaptive and visible tip aids physicians in making informed decisions in real time, that leads to a successful thrombectomy outcomes for patients".

"When every minute during a stroke kills 2 million neurons, speed is essential. The Hippo Cheetah combination allows for expediency with a high rate of first pass recanalization rates", commented Elad Levy, MD, MBA, Professor and Chairman of Neurosurgery, Professor of Radiology, Department of Neurosurgery, Jacobs School of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences, Buffalo, NY.

"Hippo's ability to adapt to various clot morphologies is impressive. Regardless of angulation I can confirm engagement of the catheter on the clot, as I can now visualize this – which has never been possible before in an aspiration catheter. Paired with the Cheetah delivery tool, this was a fast and easy system to use, and has the potential to be practice-changing and cost-saving", said Omar Tanweer, MD Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX.

"The anticipation of Hippo & Cheetah for Q'Apel has been enormous, and we are thrilled with the performance we have seen in clinic in our initial sites," said King Nelson, Q'Apel Medical's CEO. "It's in Q'Apel's DNA to bring to market highly differentiated products that truly provide a meaningful advantage and benefit to physicians and their patients. The Hippo Aspiration System also grants us the ability to offer physicians a complete stroke procedure. Hippo was designed to work with our market leading Balloon Guide Catheter, Walrus, and now we can marry the benefits of Walrus and the overwhelming evidence Balloon Guide Catheters offer with the game-changing technology of Hippo".

About Q'Apel Medical

Q'Apel Medical designs highly innovative technologies for neurovascular interventions and unmet clinical needs. Q'Apel's portfolio comprises the Walrus Balloon Catheter System, the Armadillo 7F and 6F Access System, and now the Hippo Aspiration System with its companion, Cheetah. Before Walrus came along, balloon-based variable stiffness catheters brought all manner of technological constraints. Not anymore. By blending flow control, trackability, support, and access into one revolutionary solution, Walrus offers truly unmatched functionality. The 7F and 6F Armadillo Access Systems are dual-mode catheters and part of the SelectFlex™ Family of Neurovascular Catheters. These devices feature two distinct operational modes, allowing physicians to easily switch modes at any point during a clinical case and reducing the need for multiple catheters in challenging procedures. The new addition of the Hippo Aspiration System provides visible feedback via its adaptive radiopaque tip for physicians and provides information for the physician that is vital during the procedure. Also, the 072 Hippo Aspiration System is compatible with the Walrus Balloon Guide catheter for a complete stroke solution.

