HUB INTERNATIONAL ENHANCES EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF CGC CONSULTANTS IN QUEBEC

CHICAGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the assets of CGC Consultants Inc. (CGC Consultants). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, CGC Consultants is an advisory firm specializing in human resources strategy, recruitment, pay equity, global compensation, governance, and communication. Managing Partner Claudio Gardonio, who specializes in executive compensation and total rewards, will join Hub Quebec.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com .

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 17,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Hub Media Center .

